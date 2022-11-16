Home / Car Bike / PMV Electric launches EaS-E, the most affordable EV in India: Report

PMV Electric launches EaS-E, the most affordable EV in India: Report

car bike
Published on Nov 16, 2022 03:26 PM IST

“The EaS-E is a Fully Electric 2 Seater Smart Microcar. It is a step towards sustainable mobility and will provide a solution to the global climate change issue,” according to the company's website.

The EaS-E is available in three battery options.
The EaS-E is available in three battery options.
Written by Harshit Sabarwal | Edited by Aryan Prakash, New Delhi

Mumbai-based PMV Electric on Wednesday launched its first electric car in India- the EaS-E at 4.79 lakh (ex-showroom). According to a report by HT Auto, EaS-E is the most affordable electric vehicle in the country.

PMV Electric claims that the EaS-E is a fully electric smart car for everyday use. “The EaS-E is a Fully Electric 2 Seater Smart Microcar. It is a step towards sustainable mobility and will provide a solution to the global climate change issue,” according to the company's website.

The electric car can fully charge in less than four hours and offers a range of up to 200 kilometres on a single charge. The EaS-E is available in three battery options.

Interested customers can book the electric car for 2,000 from the company's website.

It has 13 hp of maximum offer and a peak torque of 50 Nm, the HT Auto report added. The EaS-E has a top speed of 70 km per hour and can clock speed up to 40 kmph in just under five seconds.

Few features of the electric car include a remote keyless entry and remote park assist, a digital infotainment system, a USB charging port, air conditioning, airbags and seat belts, the report said.

The Eas-E currently does not have competitors in the electric vehicle segment in India yet, it added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 16, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out