PMV Electric launches EaS-E, the most affordable EV in India: Report

Mumbai-based PMV Electric on Wednesday launched its first electric car in India- the EaS-E at ₹4.79 lakh (ex-showroom). According to a report by HT Auto, EaS-E is the most affordable electric vehicle in the country.

PMV Electric claims that the EaS-E is a fully electric smart car for everyday use. “The EaS-E is a Fully Electric 2 Seater Smart Microcar. It is a step towards sustainable mobility and will provide a solution to the global climate change issue,” according to the company's website.

The electric car can fully charge in less than four hours and offers a range of up to 200 kilometres on a single charge. The EaS-E is available in three battery options.

Interested customers can book the electric car for ₹2,000 from the company's website.

It has 13 hp of maximum offer and a peak torque of 50 Nm, the HT Auto report added. The EaS-E has a top speed of 70 km per hour and can clock speed up to 40 kmph in just under five seconds.

Few features of the electric car include a remote keyless entry and remote park assist, a digital infotainment system, a USB charging port, air conditioning, airbags and seat belts, the report said.

The Eas-E currently does not have competitors in the electric vehicle segment in India yet, it added.