Want to buy Hyundai's Exter micro SUV? Waiting period rises to up to 1 year

If you are planning to buy Hyundai's Exter micro SUV, which was launched for the Indian market last month, then here is something you need to know. The car has a waiting period of at least five months, and, in case of two variants, up to 1 year. This means that if you book your Exter today, it will be delivered to or handed over to you after five-six months or one full year from the booking date.

Hyundai Exter: Waiting period

Hyundai Exter is the tallest and has the longest wheelbase in its segment.(HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)

According to HT Auto, the waiting period has stretched up to 1 year on the car's EX and EX(O) variants. On the other trims, meanwhile, it ranges from five to six months.

Hyundai Exter: Variants and price

In addition to EX and EX(O), the South Korean automaker is offering the SUV in these trims: S, S(O), SX, SX(O), and SX(O) Connect. These are priced between ₹5.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and ₹9.31 lakh (ex-showroom).

Hyundai Exter: Powertrain

Exter comes in both petrol and CNG powertrains. The petrol engine is a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder, naturally aspirated (NA) unit which churns out maximum power output and peak torque of 81.86 bhp and 113.8 Nm respectively. On CNG, meanwhile, maximum power gets reduced to 68 bhp and peak torque to 95.2 Nm.

Hyundai Exter: Safety features

For passenger safety, the company is giving features such as six airbags, Anti-lock braking system (ABS) with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD), parking sensors, central locking system, seat belt reminders, high-speed alert, and emergency stop signal.

The higher variants have these additional safety features: Electronic Stability Control (ESC), vehicle stability management, hill start assist, and rear parking camera.

Hyundai Exter: Rivals

Exter has competitors such as C3 (Citroen), Fronx and Ignis (both Maruti Suzuki), Kiger (Renault), Magnite (Nissan) and Punch (Tata Motors).

