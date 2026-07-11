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Want to buy the Yamaha Aerox E? Here's your complete EMI guide

Yamaha Aerox E comes as the all-electric iteration of the Yamaha Aerox 155 maxi scooter.

Published on: Jul 11, 2026 06:07 AM IST
By Mainak Das
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Yamaha has launched the Aerox E electric scooter in India at 281,600 (ex-showroom). It has been launched as the all-electric iteration of the Yamaha Aerox 155 maxi scooter. Also, the Yamaha Aerox E is the Japanese two-wheeler brand's second electric model in India, after the EC-06. The Aerox E has a similar design to the Aerox 155 but comes with an electric powertrain.

Yamaha Aerox E comes as the all-electric iteration of the Yamaha Aerox 155 maxi scooter.
Yamaha AEROX-E
EMI starting at just₹3,900/Month
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Yamaha Aerox E comes as the all-electric iteration of the Yamaha Aerox 155 maxi scooter.

Powering the Yamaha Aerox E is a 9.4 kW electric motor, which draws energy from a 1.5 kWh removable battery pack. The battery pack promises up to 17 km range on a single charge. The Aerox E is also claimed to be capable of running at a top speed of 95.5 kmph. It comes offering three riding modes: Eco, Standard and Power, each modulating the top speed and throttle response. In addition to that, there is a power boost, giving a temporary boost in acceleration.

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If you are planning to buy the Yamaha Aerox E, here is a quick and comprehensive look at the monthly EMI that you may have to pay.

Yamaha Aerox E: How much monthly EMI to pay

Yamaha Aerox E: Monthly EMI calculation
ModelPrice (ex-showroom)Loan (100% of ex-showroom price)Interest rateRepayment tenureMonthly EMI
Yamaha Aerox E 281,600 281,6009.5%24 months 12,930
36 months 9,020

According to the calculation, if you opt for a 24-month repayment tenure, the monthly EMI payable for you will be 12,930. The amount will be reduced to 9,020 if you opt for a 36-month repayment tenure. However, remember that if your EMI amount is reduced, the total interest payable will be higher.

However, remember that the monthly EMI may vary depending on multiple factors, like the amount of loan taken, down payment made, rate of interest, repayment tenure selected, etc.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Mainak Das

Working as a journalist and content producer with over 14 years of experience in both print and web media. Passion for cars started with collecting die-cast models in childhood and lately, that converted into writing about cars and all other types of automobiles. Enthusiastic about new technologies being introduced to the world of automobiles.

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