Want to buy the Yamaha Aerox E? Here's your complete EMI guide

Yamaha has launched the Aerox E electric scooter in India at ₹281,600 (ex-showroom). It has been launched as the all-electric iteration of the Yamaha Aerox 155 maxi scooter. Also, the Yamaha Aerox E is the Japanese two-wheeler brand's second electric model in India, after the EC-06. The Aerox E has a similar design to the Aerox 155 but comes with an electric powertrain.

Yamaha AEROX-E EMI starting at just ₹3,900/ Month Check Eligibility Yamaha Aerox E comes as the all-electric iteration of the Yamaha Aerox 155 maxi scooter.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Powering the Yamaha Aerox E is a 9.4 kW electric motor, which draws energy from a 1.5 kWh removable battery pack. The battery pack promises up to 17 km range on a single charge. The Aerox E is also claimed to be capable of running at a top speed of 95.5 kmph. It comes offering three riding modes: Eco, Standard and Power, each modulating the top speed and throttle response. In addition to that, there is a power boost, giving a temporary boost in acceleration.

If you are planning to buy the Yamaha Aerox E, here is a quick and comprehensive look at the monthly EMI that you may have to pay.

Yamaha Aerox E: How much monthly EMI to pay

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} To calculate the monthly EMI, we have considered the loan amount as 100% of the ex-showroom price, while the rate of interest has been considered as 9.5%. The repayment tenures considered are 24 months and 36 months. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} To calculate the monthly EMI, we have considered the loan amount as 100% of the ex-showroom price, while the rate of interest has been considered as 9.5%. The repayment tenures considered are 24 months and 36 months. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Yamaha Aerox E: Monthly EMI calculation Model Price (ex-showroom) Loan (100% of ex-showroom price) Interest rate Repayment tenure Monthly EMI Yamaha Aerox E ₹ 281,600 ₹ 281,600 9.5% 24 months ₹ 12,930 36 months ₹ 9,020

According to the calculation, if you opt for a 24-month repayment tenure, the monthly EMI payable for you will be ₹12,930. The amount will be reduced to ₹9,020 if you opt for a 36-month repayment tenure. However, remember that if your EMI amount is reduced, the total interest payable will be higher.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

However, remember that the monthly EMI may vary depending on multiple factors, like the amount of loan taken, down payment made, rate of interest, repayment tenure selected, etc.