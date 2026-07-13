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Want to buy Yamaha FZ Blue Flex E85? Here's your complete EMI guide

If you have been planning to buy the Yamaha FZ Blue Flex and are wondering what the monthly EMI amount would be, here is a quick and comprehensive explainer.

Published on: Jul 13, 2026 04:12 PM IST
By Mainak Das
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Yamaha FZ Blue Flex was launched in India just a few days back as the Japanese two-wheeler giant's first-ever flex-fuel motorcycle in the country. Priced at 1.24 lakh (ex-showroom), the Yamaha FZ Blue Flex is compatible with ethanol-blended petrols ranging from E20 to E85. With this motorcycle, Yamaha has joined the bandwagon of automakers in the country that have already launched flex-fuel engine-powered vehicles in India.

The Yamaha FZ Blue Flex is offered in a Metallic Black paint scheme.
Yamaha FZ Blue Flex
EMI starting at just₹1,800/Month
Check Eligibility
The Yamaha FZ Blue Flex is offered in a Metallic Black paint scheme.

The Yamaha FZ Blue Flex is offered in a Metallic Black paint scheme. The motorcycle is being sold through select Yamaha Blue Square dealerships across Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu.

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Powering the Yamaha FZ Blue Flex is a 149 cc, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine that is mated to a five-speed gearbox. This engine is capable of churning out 11.5 bhp peak power and 12.8 Nm of maximum torque. The OEM claims that the engine has been refined and offers decent fuel economy as well. However, expect the motorcycle to offer lower fuel efficiency when it runs on E85 fuel, in comparison to when it runs on E20 petrol.

If you have been planning to buy the Yamaha FZ Blue Flex and are wondering what the monthly EMI amount would be, here is a quick and comprehensive explainer.

Yamaha FZ Blue Flex: How much monthly EMI to pay

Yamaha FZ Blue Flex: Monthly EMI calculation
Price (ex-showroom)Loan (100% of ex-showroom price)Interest rateRepayment tenureMonthly EMI
124,000 124,0009.5%24 months 5,693
36 months 3,972

According to the calculation, if you opt for a 24-month repayment tenure, the monthly EMI for the motorcycle will be 5,693, which will be reduced to 3,972 if the repayment tenure is stretched to 36 months.

However, remember that the monthly EMI may vary depending on multiple factors, like the amount of loan taken, down payment made, rate of interest, repayment tenure selected, etc.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Mainak Das

Working as a journalist and content producer with over 14 years of experience in both print and web media. Passion for cars started with collecting die-cast models in childhood and lately, that converted into writing about cars and all other types of automobiles. Enthusiastic about new technologies being introduced to the world of automobiles.

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