Want to buy Yamaha FZ Blue Flex E85? Here's your complete EMI guide

Yamaha FZ Blue Flex was launched in India just a few days back as the Japanese two-wheeler giant's first-ever flex-fuel motorcycle in the country. Priced at ₹1.24 lakh (ex-showroom), the Yamaha FZ Blue Flex is compatible with ethanol-blended petrols ranging from E20 to E85. With this motorcycle, Yamaha has joined the bandwagon of automakers in the country that have already launched flex-fuel engine-powered vehicles in India.

Yamaha FZ Blue Flex EMI starting at just ₹1,800/ Month Check Eligibility The Yamaha FZ Blue Flex is offered in a Metallic Black paint scheme.

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The Yamaha FZ Blue Flex is offered in a Metallic Black paint scheme. The motorcycle is being sold through select Yamaha Blue Square dealerships across Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu.

Powering the Yamaha FZ Blue Flex is a 149 cc, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine that is mated to a five-speed gearbox. This engine is capable of churning out 11.5 bhp peak power and 12.8 Nm of maximum torque. The OEM claims that the engine has been refined and offers decent fuel economy as well. However, expect the motorcycle to offer lower fuel efficiency when it runs on E85 fuel, in comparison to when it runs on E20 petrol.

If you have been planning to buy the Yamaha FZ Blue Flex and are wondering what the monthly EMI amount would be, here is a quick and comprehensive explainer.

Yamaha FZ Blue Flex: How much monthly EMI to pay

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{{^usCountry}} To calculate the monthly EMI for Yamaha FZ Blue Flex, we have considered the loan amount as 100% of the ex-showroom price of the motorcycle, which is ₹1.24 lakh. The rate of interest has been considered as 9.5%, while the repayment tenures considered are 24 months and 36 months. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} To calculate the monthly EMI for Yamaha FZ Blue Flex, we have considered the loan amount as 100% of the ex-showroom price of the motorcycle, which is ₹1.24 lakh. The rate of interest has been considered as 9.5%, while the repayment tenures considered are 24 months and 36 months. {{/usCountry}}

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Yamaha FZ Blue Flex: Monthly EMI calculation Price (ex-showroom) Loan (100% of ex-showroom price) Interest rate Repayment tenure Monthly EMI ₹ 124,000 ₹ 124,000 9.5% 24 months ₹ 5,693 36 months ₹ 3,972

According to the calculation, if you opt for a 24-month repayment tenure, the monthly EMI for the motorcycle will be ₹5,693, which will be reduced to ₹3,972 if the repayment tenure is stretched to 36 months.

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However, remember that the monthly EMI may vary depending on multiple factors, like the amount of loan taken, down payment made, rate of interest, repayment tenure selected, etc.