Watch: Elon Musk offers sneak peek of Cybertruck at Tesla Engineering HQ

Elon Musk on Tuesday tweeted a sneak peek of the eagerly awaited Cybertruck, which the company bills as having superior utility to a truck and performance to a sports car. This comes as after a series of setbacks and delays, the Tesla vehicle's manufacturing is expected to be started in small numbers this year.

“Cybertruck at Tesla Engineering HQ,” Musk tweeted. However, because the video only focuses on the front of the car and its distinctive headlight, none of the vehicle's features are depicted in detail. (ALSO READ: Elon Musk is a ‘controversial figure', says ChatGPT. Twitter boss reacts)

During the automaker's most recent earnings call, Musk revealed that the Tesla Cybertruck will be produced in limited quantities between June and September of this year. But before moving on to the production stage, it is testing new fleet of beta prototypes.

Here's all you need to know about Tesla's Cybertruck

1. The exterior shell of the Cybertruck is made of 'Ultra-Hard' 30X Cold-Rolled Stainless-Steel, which helps eliminate dents, damage, and long-term corrosion for durability and passenger protection.

2. Cybertruck's "Armor glass" windows are made of polymer-layered composite, which can buffer and redirect impact force for improved performance and damage tolerance. The company claims it to unbreakable, but two windows shattered when the vehicle was demonstrated in 2019.

3. With up to 3,500 pounds (1,587 kg) of payload capacity it has 100 cubic feet of exterior, lockable storage. The company claims that the car has towing capability of over 14,000 pounds (6,350 kg).

4. The six seater vehicle has additional storage under the second-row seats. It comes with an 17” touchscreen with customized user interface.

5. Cybertruck has low centre of gravity that provides good traction control and torque enabling acceleration from 0-60 mph in just 2.9 seconds and up to 500 miles of range, the company says.