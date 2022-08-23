Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Which were the top-selling scooter brands in July 2022? Honda Activa tops the list

Published on Aug 23, 2022 02:02 PM IST

While TVS Jupiter sold the second-highest number of units, Suzuki Access finished third on the list.

The Premium Edition of Honda Activa will be launched during the festive season.
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

If your are planning to buy a scooter, it would be useful to know which brand sold the maximum number of units in recent months. Hindustan Times' sister publication Live Hindustan has released a list of the three-best selling scooters in the country in July.

The list is as follows:

(1.) Honda Activa: With a sale of total 231,807 units last month, Honda Activa recorded a rise of 42.25% from the corresponding figures (162,956) during the same period last year. This scooter is available in two variants: 6G STD and 6G DLX at 72,400 and 74,400 respectively (both ex-showroom).

(2.) TVS Jupiter: With a total unit sale of 62,094, TVS Jupiter sold 23,885 more units (a massive 62.5% increase) than it did during July 2021. At present, six models of this scooter are available. These are SMW (at 69,571), Base ( 72,571), ZX ( 76,846), ZX Disc ( 80,646), ZX Smart Connect ( 83,646), and Classic ( 80,316). All the prices are ex-showroom.

(3.) Suzuki Access: Unlike Activa and Jupiter, Suzuki Access witnessed a decline in total units sold in July 2022 (41,440) as against July 2021 (46,985), a fall of 11.80%. Access is available in six models, with a price range between 78,300 and 86,200.

