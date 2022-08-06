Which company sold highest number of e-scooters in India in July? See full list

Electric two-wheelers in India are seeing a growing demand with more and more companies and startups getting involved in their manufacturing. A report by HT’s sister publication Live Hindustan on Friday released a list of the five best-selling electric scooter companies in the country in July.

The list is as follows:

Hero Electric:

Hero Electric emerged as the best-selling electric scooter company in India in July. The Live Hindustan report on Friday said Hero Electric sold 8,786 e-scooters last month. In July 2021, the company had sold 4,223 e-scooters.

Okinawa:

Okinawa Autotech was the second on the list of the most sold e-scooters in July. With a yearly growth of 213.68%, the company sold 8,093 e-scooters in July.

Ampere:

Placing third in the list, Ampere sold 6,312 e-scooters with an annual growth of 860.73%, the Live Hindustan report on Friday said.

TVS:

TVS, another two-wheeler manufacturing giant in the country, sold 4,244 e-scooters in July with a yearly growth of nearly 555%.

Ola Electric:

The fifth position in this list was secured by Ola Electric which managed to sell only 3,852 scooters in July.

The electric vehicle (EV) industry in the country is expanding with sales in the previous financial year going up over three times compared to the sale in FY 2020-21. According to the data shared by the ministry of road transport and highways, more than 13.92 EVs were plying on Indian roads as of August 3 this year.