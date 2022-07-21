Bengaluru-based Bounce Infinity to launch e-scooters on Flipkart





Bengaluru-based EV company Bounce Infinity is all set to launch its electric scooters on e-commerce website Flipkart in India. The company in an announcement said this is the first time in the country for an electric vehicle company to sell vehicles on an e-commerce platform.

The infinity e.1 model of Bounce will be made available on Flipkart and the sale will go live from July 22 this year. The company also claims that their smart two-wheeler will be delivered within 15 days of order to the doorsteps of their customers.

In the initial phase of this sale, Bounce customers from Karnataka, New Delhi, Gujarat, Telangana and Maharashtra can get access to this electric vehicle. The exact price of Bounce infinity e.1 is yet to be revealed.

In an announcement, the CEO and co-founder of Bounce Infinity said, “All we aim is to offer a best-in-class electric two-wheeler to our customer in a most seamless way. This hassle-free buying option of an electric two-wheeler will set the premise for new product integrations in the industry for the near future.”

Once an order is placed for a Bounce Infinity vehicle, the customers will be reached out through authorised dealers in their location for RTO registration, insurance and delivery of the vehicle.

Meanwhile, Ola Electric, an electric vehicle company, announced that it will be investing USD 500 million in a battery innovation centre which will be set up in Bengaluru. Apart from this, the State Bank of India has already signed an agreement with Karnataka Digital Economy Mission to set up a first special bank branch for startups and it will be opened at Koramangala of Bengaluru in August.

