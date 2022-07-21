Bengaluru-based Bounce Infinity to launch e-scooters on Flipkart
Bengaluru-based EV company Bounce Infinity is all set to launch its electric scooters on e-commerce website Flipkart in India. The company in an announcement said this is the first time in the country for an electric vehicle company to sell vehicles on an e-commerce platform.
The infinity e.1 model of Bounce will be made available on Flipkart and the sale will go live from July 22 this year. The company also claims that their smart two-wheeler will be delivered within 15 days of order to the doorsteps of their customers.
In the initial phase of this sale, Bounce customers from Karnataka, New Delhi, Gujarat, Telangana and Maharashtra can get access to this electric vehicle. The exact price of Bounce infinity e.1 is yet to be revealed.
In an announcement, the CEO and co-founder of Bounce Infinity said, “All we aim is to offer a best-in-class electric two-wheeler to our customer in a most seamless way. This hassle-free buying option of an electric two-wheeler will set the premise for new product integrations in the industry for the near future.”
Once an order is placed for a Bounce Infinity vehicle, the customers will be reached out through authorised dealers in their location for RTO registration, insurance and delivery of the vehicle.
Meanwhile, Ola Electric, an electric vehicle company, announced that it will be investing USD 500 million in a battery innovation centre which will be set up in Bengaluru. Apart from this, the State Bank of India has already signed an agreement with Karnataka Digital Economy Mission to set up a first special bank branch for startups and it will be opened at Koramangala of Bengaluru in August.
-
Artwork outside Delhi’s Vasant Vihar Metro stn in honour of Colombian Independence Day
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation in collaboration with the Colombian Embassy in India inaugurated an artwork painted outside the Vasant Vihar Metro station of the Magenta Line on Thursday. It was painted by Colombian urban artist Laura Ortiz Hernandez 'Soma Difusa' in the presence of the Ambassador of Colombia, Mariana Pacheco Montes, with DMRC dedicating the wall to commemorate the ongoing 212th Colombian Independence Day celebrations, officials said.
-
Khatik meets CM Yogi, will continue on his post
With this, unease among three ministers of the Yogi Adityanath government over transfers in their departments appeared to have subsided for now. The meeting came a day after Khatik addressed a letter to Union home minister Amit Shah and UP governor Anandiben Patel offering to quit. Khatik remained there for over half an hour. Khatik said he hoped appropriate legal action would be taken on the issues raised by him.
-
Delhi deputy CM Sisodia suspends four officials of labour dept for ‘irregularities’
Taking cognisance of complaints against the Ashok Vihar labour department office, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia conducted a surprise inspection of the office on Thursday and suspended four officials for alleged irregularities in official records. A supervisory officer was also issued a show cause notice, officials said. Sisodia also checked the records of the claim branch in the office, where he found several irregularities in the entry and dispatch registers.
-
Hema Upadhyay, Bhambhani murder: Judge who recorded confession of accused likely to testify today
The ad hoc sessions judge who had recorded the confessional statement of Pradeep Rajbhar, an accused in the double murder case of artist Hema Upadhyay and her lawyer Harish Bhambhani, is likely to be examined as a prosecution witness before the Dindoshi sessions court on Friday. Prasad Kulkarni was a metropolitan magistrate when he recorded the confession of the accused in March 2016.
-
KRISHNA JANMABHOOMI: Daily hearing from July 25 on maintainability of case
The court of the civil judge (senior division) in Mathura will conduct day-to-day hearing from July 25 on maintainability of the case filed on behalf of the deity, Bhagwan Sri Krishna Virajman, in the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi matter. Removal of the Shahi Eidgah (mosque), adjacent to the Shri Krishna temple complex in Mathura, and transfer of 13.37 acre land to the deity has been sought in the case.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics