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Why India will not have pure petrol at pumps. Centre cites a reason

Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said maintaining multiple petrol grades would create major operational and logistical challenges.

Published on: Jul 13, 2026 09:44 AM IST
By Mainak Das
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Availability of E20, the 20% ethanol-blended petrol, as the standard fuel, has been creating customer discomfort, especially for those who own older vehicles and are concerned that such vehicles could be damaged due to using higher ethanol-blended fuel. There have been demands for pure petrol and E10 alongside E20. Responding to the concerns over why consumers are not being offered a choice between pure petrol, E10 and E20 fuel, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG) said maintaining multiple petrol grades across India's vast fuel distribution network would create major operational and logistical challenges, ANI has reported.

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG) said maintaining multiple petrol grades across India's vast fuel distribution network would create major operational and logistical challenges.
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The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG) said maintaining multiple petrol grades across India's vast fuel distribution network would create major operational and logistical challenges.

The ministry reportedly said that India's shift towards E20 was part of a planned transition after extensive consultations with automobile manufacturers, testing agencies and other stakeholders. It added that the decision was based on technical evaluations covering vehicle compatibility, engine performance, emissions and fuel efficiency. Addressing the demand for separate availability of pure petrol, E10 and E20 at fuel stations, the ministry said that India's fuel distribution system is not designed to operate multiple nationwide base fuel streams simultaneously.

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India has more than one lakh fuel retail outlets, supported by an extensive network of refineries, terminals, depots and pipelines. According to the MoPNG, maintaining separate supply chains for different petrol blends would increase handling costs, complicate inventory management and reduce operational efficiency. The ministry also said that comparisons with premium petrol were not applicable, as premium fuels are niche products sold in limited quantities with specialised additives and do not represent separate nationwide fuel supply chains.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Mainak Das

Working as a journalist and content producer with over 14 years of experience in both print and web media. Passion for cars started with collecting die-cast models in childhood and lately, that converted into writing about cars and all other types of automobiles. Enthusiastic about new technologies being introduced to the world of automobiles.

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