Yamaha FZ Rave: Here's what you should know

Yamaha Motor India has expanded its commuter lineup with the launch of the FZ Rave. As the name suggests, the new motorcycle is based on the FZ that we have been seeing in the Indian market for a long time now. Here's everything you should know about it. Yamaha FZ Rave is derived from the current FZ-S motorcycle that has been on sale for a long time now.

Yamaha FZ Rave specifications Category Details Engine Air cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve Displacement 149cc Power 12.4 Ps at 7,250 rpm Torque 13.3 Nm at 5,500 rpm Transmission 5-speed Frame Diamond-type Front suspension 41 mm telescopic forks Rear suspension Swingarm Front brake 282 mm disc Rear brake 220 mm disc ABS Single-channel ABS Kerb weight 136 kg Wheelbase 1,330 mm Seat height 790 mm View All Prev Next

Yamaha FZ Rave: Price

Yamaha FZ Rave is priced at ₹1,17,218 ex-showroom. The booking amount is ₹2,000.

Yamaha FZ Rave: Design

Yamaha FZ Rave does look quite modern with its projector headlamp that is surrounded by a cowl, following which is a muscular fuel tank with vents. We do not know whether the vents are functional or they are just there for cosmetic purposes. Then there is the single-piece seat that is neatly integrated into the rear end of the motorcycle. The new design language would definitely attract youth and customers who are looking for a commuter that stands out.

Yamaha FZ Rave: Colours

Yamaha offers the FZ Rave in two colour options - Matte Titan and Metallic Black.

Yamaha FZ Rave: Specifications

Powering the engine is the same 149 cc, air-cooled engine that puts out 12.4 PS of max power at 7,250 rpm and a peak torque output of 13.3 Nm at 5,500 rpm. It comes mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

Yamaha FZ Rave: Hardware

The company is using a Diamond-type frame that is suspended by telescopic forks in the front and a swingarm suspension at the rear. Braking duties are handled by a 282 mm disc in the front and a 220 mm disc at the rear. There is a single-channel anti-lock braking system on offer to prevent the front tyre from locking up under hard braking.

Yamaha FZ Rave: Dimensions

The FZ Rave has a seat height of 790 mm, which is accessible for most people and should be comfortable as well. The kerb weight of just 136 kg means that it should be easy to handle, ride and move around at slow speeds. The fuel tank capacity is 13 litres.

The ground clearance is rated for 165 mm, which should be enough to handle the bad roads of India. The length is 1,990 mm, the width is 780 mm, and the height is 1,080 mm.