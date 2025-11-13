Yamaha FZ Rave: Here's what you should know
Yamaha Motor India launches the FZ Rave, a modern commuter motorcycle priced at ₹1,17,218. Available in Matte Titan and Metallic Black colour options.
Yamaha Motor India has expanded its commuter lineup with the launch of the FZ Rave. As the name suggests, the new motorcycle is based on the FZ that we have been seeing in the Indian market for a long time now. Here's everything you should know about it.
Yamaha FZ Rave specifications
|Category
|Details
|Engine
|Air cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve
|Displacement
|149cc
|Power
|12.4 Ps at 7,250 rpm
|Torque
|13.3 Nm at 5,500 rpm
|Transmission
|5-speed
|Frame
|Diamond-type
|Front suspension
|41 mm telescopic forks
|Rear suspension
|Swingarm
|Front brake
|282 mm disc
|Rear brake
|220 mm disc
|ABS
|Single-channel ABS
|Kerb weight
|136 kg
|Wheelbase
|1,330 mm
|Seat height
|790 mm
Yamaha FZ Rave: Price
Yamaha FZ Rave is priced at ₹1,17,218 ex-showroom. The booking amount is ₹2,000.
Yamaha FZ Rave: Design
Yamaha FZ Rave does look quite modern with its projector headlamp that is surrounded by a cowl, following which is a muscular fuel tank with vents. We do not know whether the vents are functional or they are just there for cosmetic purposes. Then there is the single-piece seat that is neatly integrated into the rear end of the motorcycle. The new design language would definitely attract youth and customers who are looking for a commuter that stands out.
Yamaha FZ Rave: Colours
Yamaha offers the FZ Rave in two colour options - Matte Titan and Metallic Black.
Yamaha FZ Rave: Specifications
Powering the engine is the same 149 cc, air-cooled engine that puts out 12.4 PS of max power at 7,250 rpm and a peak torque output of 13.3 Nm at 5,500 rpm. It comes mated to a 5-speed gearbox.
Yamaha FZ Rave: Hardware
The company is using a Diamond-type frame that is suspended by telescopic forks in the front and a swingarm suspension at the rear. Braking duties are handled by a 282 mm disc in the front and a 220 mm disc at the rear. There is a single-channel anti-lock braking system on offer to prevent the front tyre from locking up under hard braking.
Yamaha FZ Rave: Dimensions
The FZ Rave has a seat height of 790 mm, which is accessible for most people and should be comfortable as well. The kerb weight of just 136 kg means that it should be easy to handle, ride and move around at slow speeds. The fuel tank capacity is 13 litres.
The ground clearance is rated for 165 mm, which should be enough to handle the bad roads of India. The length is 1,990 mm, the width is 780 mm, and the height is 1,080 mm.