e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 20, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Celebrating Father’s Day in Lucknow after a decade…’

Updated: Jun 20, 2020 20:58 IST
Deep Saxena
Deep Saxena
Amit Mishra with his father Devendra Prasad Mishra
Amit Mishra with his father Devendra Prasad Mishra
         

After shifting his base to his ‘karmabhoomi,’ Mumbai in 2009-10, this will be ‘Bulleya’ singer Amit Mishra first Father’s Day celebration in his hometown after over a decade.

“After years this is probably for the first time that I will be with him on this special day in Lucknow. Once, we were together but that was in Mumbai so we had a small celebration as I had a meeting there but this time it’s going to be very special as we are together and spending quality time at our home,” said the singer.

Talking about his bonding with his father Devendra Prasad Mishra and mother Geeta, he says, “When I left Lucknow, I was mamma’s boy and now after this lockdown I’m papa’s boy…so it’s pretty balanced now.”

After Mother’s Day celebrations last month, he now has plans for this occasion as well. “There are some surprises which of course are gifts. I will help my mother cook some Indian cuisine which he likes. I will try to take the family to this ancient Bhuddhesharan Temple if it’s open. In evening, the family will connect on video call with sister (Sushma), my Tayaji and Chachaji as we are a big family unit.”

Talking about his father’s music inclination, Amit shares, “He rarely sings but is very fond of music. He is fun loving and we tease him a lot as his favorite performer till date is yesteryear’s actor Helen. ‘Bahut moody hai woh.’ On the same time, he is very rooted and disciplined. My mother is fan of Kishor (Kumar) and Mohd Rafi while father is enjoys songs of Mukesh and Mahendra Kapoor. We had large collection of cassettes which probably gave a base to my musical interest.”

Amit now plans to make Lucknow his base, “Mumbai has been my ‘karambhoomi’ and will remain so. But during this lockdown and staying with my parents I have realised what I was missing. Now, I will be frequently traveling to Mumbai but will be based in Lucknow and will try to spend at least 7-8 days with family every month. ‘Mujhen yeah rishte kismet se wapas mile hai isey main khona nahi chahta’ (I have got it back all relations by luck and I don’t want to lose it further). Now, I understand how much they missed me and I missed them…that way this has been the best realisation during this lockdown!”

top news
Ladakh vs Doklam standoff: Same military commander, different tactics
Ladakh vs Doklam standoff: Same military commander, different tactics
India again rejects China’s claim over Galwan Valley in Ladakh
India again rejects China’s claim over Galwan Valley in Ladakh
Compulsory 5-day institutional quarantine order in Delhi withdrawn
Compulsory 5-day institutional quarantine order in Delhi withdrawn
BJP widens gap in Rajya Sabha with 86 seats, Cong follows with 41
BJP widens gap in Rajya Sabha with 86 seats, Cong follows with 41
‘Mischievous interpretation’: Govt on PM Modi’s remarks at all-party meet
‘Mischievous interpretation’: Govt on PM Modi’s remarks at all-party meet
‘Resuming international flights depends on other nations’: Hardeep Puri
‘Resuming international flights depends on other nations’: Hardeep Puri
The China factor in Indian politics
The China factor in Indian politics
Watch: Arms-laden Pakistani drone shot down by BSF in J&K’s Kathua
Watch: Arms-laden Pakistani drone shot down by BSF in J&K’s Kathua
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaIndia-China stand-offSushant Singh RajputGalwan ValleyCovid-19 state tally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In