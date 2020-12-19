12 injured following furnace blast at steel unit in Ludhiana

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 19, 2020, 00:15 IST

At least 12 workers were injured after a furnace exploded at a steel unit in Khanna’s Bhadla village on Thursday night.

The condition of one of the victims is serious and he has been referred to Rajindra Hospital, Patiala. The rest suffered minor burn injuries and have been admitted to a private hospital in Khanna.

The mishap took place at Nidhi Steel Industry when 14 workers were on night shift. Suddenly, the furnace exploded and melted metal fell on them. One of the workers, who was standing near the furnace, suffered severe injuries.

Rajinder Kumar, owner of the unit, said they had all safety measures in place.

Inspector Hemant Malhotra, station house officer at Sadar police station, said they were probing what caused the explosion. No FIR has been lodged so far.