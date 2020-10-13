13 deaths, 1,066 fresh Covid-19 cases in Haryana

chandigarh

Updated: Oct 13, 2020, 00:24 IST

Haryana on Monday recorded 13 fatalities and 1,066 Covid-19 infections, the health bulletin stated. The death toll has mounted to 1,592 and the total number of positive cases have risen to 1,43,221.

Of the 13 deaths, three people succumbed to the virus in Hisar, two each in Bhiwani, Sirsa, Panipat and Jhajjar districts and one each in Gurugram and Kurukshetra. Also, 1,225 more patients have been cured, taking overall recoveries to 1,31,228. Active cases stand at 10,401. The doubling rate in Haryana was 38 days on Monday and the tests per million count stood at 87,924.

The bulletin stated that Gurugram logged 274 new infections, Faridabad 162, Rewari 64, Hisar 61, Kurukshetra 51, Sonepat 50, Panchkula 47, Rohtak 44, Sirsa 42, Jind 40, Yamunanagar 39, Jhajjar 28, Ambala 28, Mahendergarh 24, Karnal 21, Panipat 18, Palwal 15, Bhiwani 19, Fatehabad 19, Kaithal 18, and Charkhi Dadri 2.

Khattar, govt officials take Covid pledge

Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and government officials on Monday took a pledge to reaffirm the resolve to fight Covid-19 pandemic. An official spokesperson said Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Mann ki Baat programme on October 8 had asked public to take a mass movement pledge against Covid-19. Taking the pledge at Haryana civil secretariat, Khattar said he will be vigilant and bear in mind at all times the risk to him and his colleagues from the virus. He vowed to take all necessary precautions, including social distancing and mask wearing, to prevent the spread of virus.