14 people held for flouting cracker regulations in Chandigarh on Diwali

chandigarh

Oct 29, 2019

Thirteen people were arrested in Chandigarh for bursting crackers beyond the permitted time — 8pm to 10pm — on Diwali. One man was also arrested for selling firecrackers without any permit, according to data available with Chandigarh Police.

The cases have been registered under Section 188 (disobedience of an order duly promulgated by a public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), which involves imprisonment for up to two years with a fine of ₹1,000.

Last year, the UT police had registered 33 cases and arrested 34 people for bursting crackers between November 5 and 8. Diwali was on November 7.

The Punjab and Haryana high court made no change in the timings of bursting crackers and these remained the same as fixed by the Supreme Court last year.

Nearly 1,000 police personnel patrolled the streets of Chandigarh with 16 station house officers, 10 inspector-rank officials and 800 cops put on special duty.

No case in Mohali, P’kula

Meanwhile, not a single case was registered in Mohali and Panchkula. Last year, three cases were registered in Mohali and five in Panchkula.

Amid poor implementation, residents continued to burst crackers till around 2am.

“We did not receive any complaint about bursting of crackers after 10pm,” said Kuldeep Singh Chahal, senior superintendent of police, Mohali.

Panchkula deputy commissioner of police Kamal Deep Goyal confirmed no case was registered in Panchkula.

Meanwhile, the newly installed Chandigarh Emergency Response Support System control room received 1,435 distress calls, of which 420 were found actionable. Maximum complaints (75) were of creating nuisance by bursting crackers.

Police emergency response units, including PCR vehicles, were dispatched to 415 spots, fire tenders to 27 and ambulances to 27 spots.

Oct 29, 2019