15th Covid-19 patient recovers in Chandigarh

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 24, 2020 21:43 IST

A 49-year-old man from Sector 35 is the 15th patient to recover from coronavirus disease in Chandigarh, reducing the number of active cases to 12.

He had contracted the virus from his nephews, who had returned from Dubai and Singapore.

Dr Jagat Ram, director, Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, said, “This marks the successful recovery of the seventh Covid-19 positive patient at PGIMER. We hope to soon send the other patients back home too.”

The patient was admitted to Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH) in Sector 16 on March 30, where he was tested positive for Covid-19. Later, he was shifted to PGIMER on April 3.

The first case was diagnosed on March 18 and since then, 27 cases have been reported in the city. No fresh case has been reported since April 21.

Also, nine contacts of the patient from Nayagaon, who had been tested at the GMSH, have reported negative for Covid-19, read the official bulletin.