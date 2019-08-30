16-year-old boy crushed under reversing school bus in Ludhiana

chandigarh

A 16-year-old boy was crushed to death by a private school van in Maherna village of Raikot, 40km from here, on Friday morning.

The accident took place when the driver was reversing the vehicle. The victim has been identified as Shehbaz Khan, a resident of Rasulpur village, who was cycling to Government Senior Secondary School, Ahmadgarh, where he studied in Class 10.

The Sadar police of Raikot have arrested the driver. The accused, Hardev Singh of Dhaner Kalan village, was driving the van of Anand Ishar School, Ahmadgarh.

Sadar SHO Jaswinder Singh said the incident occurred at 7.45am when Hardev was picking up students. “He was in hurry and driving recklessly in a bid to reach school in time,” he added. Few locals rushed the victim to a government hospital in Ahmadgarh, from where he was referred to Satguru Partap Singh Hospital, Sherpur Chowk, in Ludhiana. The boy succumbed to his injuries there.

The SHO said the accused had fled from the spot, but was nabbed later.

‘Was a bright student’

Victim’s father Saftain Khan is a labourer. Ahmadgarh GSSS principal Davinder Singh said Shehbaz Khan was a bright student. Shehbaz and his four friends used to go to school together. On Friday, his friends were behind him and had a narrow escape.

