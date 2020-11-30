e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 01, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / 178 test positive for Covid-19, three succumb in Chandigarh tricity area

178 test positive for Covid-19, three succumb in Chandigarh tricity area

Mohali district reported 93 cases and two deaths, followed by 67 cases and one death in Chandigarh

chandigarh Updated: Nov 30, 2020, 23:55 IST
HT Correspondents
HT Correspondents
         

Three people succumbed to Covid-19 while 178 tested positive for it in the tricity on Monday.

Mohali district reported 93 cases and two deaths, followed by 67 cases and one death in Chandigarh. In Panchkula, there was no casualty, while only 18 people tested positive.

A 54-year-old man from Sector 37 died at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, taking Chandigarh’s toll to 277. The UT has reported 17,409 cases so far, of which 1,062 are active. As many as 16,070 patients have recovered, including 144 discharged on Monday.

In Mohali, 78 patients were discharged, taking the number of those cured to 13,121. Of the 15,469 cases so far, 2,069 remain active. The number of fatalities stands at 279. Panchkula’s infection tally has climbed to 8,697. While 8,083 patients have been cured, 127 have died, leaving 487 active cases.

top news
Govt to hold talks with farmers today as protests intensify
Govt to hold talks with farmers today as protests intensify
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
November was coldest in 71 years, shows IMD data
November was coldest in 71 years, shows IMD data
MPs want more checks on govt
MPs want more checks on govt
HTLS 2020: Resetting the coordinates for the journey to the future
HTLS 2020: Resetting the coordinates for the journey to the future
‘Love jihad’ law goes against freedom of choice: Lokur
‘Love jihad’ law goes against freedom of choice: Lokur
No toilets, a sanitation challenge at farmer agitation sites in Delhi
No toilets, a sanitation challenge at farmer agitation sites in Delhi
Covid update: Moderna asks US, EU for emergency use; Delhi caps RT-PCR test
Covid update: Moderna asks US, EU for emergency use; Delhi caps RT-PCR test
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers Protest LIVEMiG-29K aircraftFarmers’ protestIndia vs Australia Live ScoreDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In