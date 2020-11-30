178 test positive for Covid-19, three succumb in Chandigarh tricity area

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 30, 2020, 23:55 IST

Three people succumbed to Covid-19 while 178 tested positive for it in the tricity on Monday.

Mohali district reported 93 cases and two deaths, followed by 67 cases and one death in Chandigarh. In Panchkula, there was no casualty, while only 18 people tested positive.

A 54-year-old man from Sector 37 died at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, taking Chandigarh’s toll to 277. The UT has reported 17,409 cases so far, of which 1,062 are active. As many as 16,070 patients have recovered, including 144 discharged on Monday.

In Mohali, 78 patients were discharged, taking the number of those cured to 13,121. Of the 15,469 cases so far, 2,069 remain active. The number of fatalities stands at 279. Panchkula’s infection tally has climbed to 8,697. While 8,083 patients have been cured, 127 have died, leaving 487 active cases.