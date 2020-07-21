e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / 2015 police firing: SIT seeks arrest warrant of ex-DSP in Kotkapura case

2015 police firing: SIT seeks arrest warrant of ex-DSP in Kotkapura case

An application seeking Baljit’s arrest in the FIR number 192 registered in 2015 in the Kotkapura firing was filed in the court of duty magistrate Ekta Uppal, who has listed the matter for Tuesday

chandigarh Updated: Jul 21, 2020 00:55 IST
Parteek Singh Mahal
Parteek Singh Mahal
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The special investigation team (SIT) probing the 2015 police firing incidents on Monday moved a Faridkot court seeking arrest warrant of then deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Baljit Singh in the Kotkapura case.

An application seeking Baljit’s arrest in the FIR number 192 registered in 2015 in the Kotkapura firing was filed in the court of duty magistrate Ekta Uppal, who has listed the matter for Tuesday.

The SIT had summoned Baljit for questioning on a couple of occasions but he had failed to appear. Fearing arrest, he had moved an anticipatory bail petition in the district and sessions court last week but it was dismissed.

Officials said they have moved the court for arrest warrants of Baljit as he played a key role in the Kotkapura conspiracy and now he is evading the SIT.

Also, Baljit was named as an accused in another FIR (number 129) registered in 2018 in connection with the Kotkapura firing episode but was granted bail in the case. The case was registered on August 7, 2018, under Sections 307, 323, 341 of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act against unidentified cops. Later, the SIT added more sections to the FIR.

SIT gets ex-SHO’s production warrant

On an application of SIT, the court of judicial magistrate Chetan Sharma on Monday granted production warrant of then Kotkapura station house officer (SHO) Gurdeep Singh Pandher in the Behbal Kalan firing case. He will be presented in the court on Tuesday.

Last week, SIT named Pandher for criminal conspiracy in the FIR registered in connection with the Behbal Kalan incident. Pandher was arrested on June 25 for his alleged role in tampering with evidence in the Kotkapura firing. Presently, he is in judicial custody.

