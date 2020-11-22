e-paper
251 fresh cases in tricity, two dead in Chandigarh

251 fresh cases in tricity, two dead in Chandigarh

Mohali led the daily case tally with 96 infections, followed by Chandigarh with 80 and Panchkula 75.

chandigarh Updated: Nov 22, 2020, 22:33 IST
HT Correspondents
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
A passenger getting tested for Covid-19 at the ISBT in Sector 17, Chandigarh, on Sunday.
As many as 251 people tested positive for Covid-19 in the tricity on Sunday, even as two patients also succumbed to the virus in Chandigarh.

Mohali led the daily case tally with 96 infections, followed by Chandigarh with 80 and Panchkula 75.

With this, the total cases in Chandigarh reached 16,671 and death toll 260.

Those who died included two men, aged 87 and 65, residents of Sector 8 and Sector 40, respectively. Both were also suffering from type-2 diabetes and hypertension.

There are still 1,094 active cases in the city, while 15,317 patients have been cured till date. Also, 119 patients were discharged on Sunday.

Mohali’s case tally rose to 14,396 with 96 new cases, while no death was reported.

Of the total 96 cases, 76 were from Mohali (urban), 17 from Kharar, two from Kurali and one from Banur.

With 116 patients being discharged on Sunday, the total recoveries have reached 12,885, but 1,245 cases remain active. A total of 266 people have died due to Covid-19 in the district so far.

Majority of Panchkula’s 75 cases, which took the total to 8,345, were from Panchkula city (58). Besides, four cases were reported from Mansa Devi Complex, three from Kalka, two cases each from Ramgarh, Pinjore and Barwala, and one case each from Surajpur, Saketri, Hangoli and Karanpur.

As many as 509 patients are still infected in the district, while 7,715 have been cured. The district has recorded 121 Covid deaths so far.

