₹6.42 lakh withdrawn from account of Ludhiana man

₹6.42 lakh withdrawn from account of Ludhiana man

Case registered against ten people including two women

chandigarh Updated: Dec 07, 2020, 23:21 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Representative image/iStockphoto/Getty Images
Ten people including two women were booked on Monday for fraudulently withdrawing Rs 6.42 lakh from the bank account of a resident of Kakowal Road.

Police said they are members of an organised gang and a manhunt has been launched for their arrest.

The accused have been identified as Krishna Chander Swan and Najban Nesa Bibi of Orissa, Rahul of Delhi, Sai Prabha Neelawari Gauda of Maharashtra, Bishwajit Sarkar, Nitin Sarkar and Manchapi Kazi of West Bengal, Gandhi Petro of Jharkhand, Suman Sarkar of Chhattisgarh and Mohit Sharma of Noida.

The victim, Manjit Singh, stated in his complaint that he received a call from an unknown number from someone who introduced himself as an Airtel employee.

The accused told him that they are upgrading his SIM card and require some personnel information. Then, he was asked to send copies of his documents on an e-mail address, and dial some specific numbers.

Following this, his mobile service was stopped for 24 hours. Meanwhile, the accused hacked his mobile phone, and got access to his netbanking service. They changed the password and transferred Rs 6.42 lakh from his account.

Rupinder Kaur Bhatti, additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, investigation) said that an FIR under Sections 420 and 120-B of Indian Penal Code and Sections 66-C and 66-D of Information and Technology Act has been lodged against the accused at Basti Jodhewal police station.

