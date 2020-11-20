e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 19, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / 6 booked for assault on policeman’s son in Mohali

6 booked for assault on policeman’s son in Mohali

Reason suspected to be rivalry between two men over a woman

chandigarh Updated: Nov 20, 2020, 00:45 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mohali
Six men were booked for allegedly assaulting Gurishan Singh (22), son of assistant sub inspector Karamjit Singh of Chandigarh police, in Mohali
Six men were booked for allegedly assaulting Gurishan Singh (22), son of assistant sub inspector Karamjit Singh of Chandigarh police, in Mohali(Getty Images/iStockphoto/For representation)
         

The district police on Thursday booked six men for allegedly assaulting Gurishan Singh (22), son of assistant sub inspector Karamjit Singh of Chandigarh police, at Phase 3B2 here.

The incident took place on Tuesday evening near a park in Phase 3B2 here when a man identified as Guri Bhullar and five of his accomplices assaulted Gurishan, hitting him on the head with a blunt weapon.

Rivalry between Gurishan and Bhullar over a woman was believed to be the reason for the assault, police said.

The suspects reportedly fled from the spot leaving behind Gurishan in a pool of blood.

He was then moved to a private hospital here and given 18 stitches on his head before being discharged.

“We have registered a case under Sections 307, 324, 148 and 149 of the Indian Penal Code at the Mataur police station. The suspects will be nabbed soon. Investigations are continuing,” said Charanjit Singh, the police officer investigating the case.

When contacted, ASI Karamjit Singh said the reasons for the attack were not clear.

tags
top news
‘Children maybe last in line to get access to Covid-19 vaccine,’ says Adar Poonawalla at HTLS 2020
‘Children maybe last in line to get access to Covid-19 vaccine,’ says Adar Poonawalla at HTLS 2020
India, EU condemn use of proxies for cross-border terrorism
India, EU condemn use of proxies for cross-border terrorism
Delhi records 7,546 fresh Covid-19 cases; 4,501 containment zones in city
Delhi records 7,546 fresh Covid-19 cases; 4,501 containment zones in city
Is India ready for another pandemic? AIIMS director Dr Guleria answers
Is India ready for another pandemic? AIIMS director Dr Guleria answers
No strikes in PoK today, reports fake, says Army
No strikes in PoK today, reports fake, says Army
HTLS 2020: Dr Ashish Jha asks people not to worry about long-term immunity from Covid-19
HTLS 2020: Dr Ashish Jha asks people not to worry about long-term immunity from Covid-19
PM Narendra Modi to join G20 Summit during Nov 21-22
PM Narendra Modi to join G20 Summit during Nov 21-22
Covid vaccine: How much will you have to pay? SII CEO reveals at #HTLS2020
Covid vaccine: How much will you have to pay? SII CEO reveals at #HTLS2020
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesPM ModiCovid-19 vaccineCovid-19 casesChhath Puja 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In