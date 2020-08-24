e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Admn gears up for sero-survey in Chandigarh

Admn gears up for sero-survey in Chandigarh

A sero-survey involves testing of blood serum of a group of individuals to be used in monitoring the trends in prevalence of the novel coronavirus in the city.

chandigarh Updated: Aug 24, 2020 23:01 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
In the sero-survey, blood samples are randomly collected from various high-risk population groups—based on the categories identified by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), to look for antibodies for Covid-19.
In the sero-survey, blood samples are randomly collected from various high-risk population groups—based on the categories identified by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), to look for antibodies for Covid-19.
         

The UT administration is gearing up for conducting a serological survey in the city.



The matter was discussed at the war room meeting held under Punjab governor and UT administrator VP Singh Badnore on Monday.

A senior UT official said that Badnore has asked the director health services to keep the mobile teams ready, which can be utilised for the serological survey as and when a final decision is taken in consultation with the Union health ministry.

The Haryana government is already conducting a statewide sero-survey while the neighboring state of Punjab had recently released findings of its first survey carried out in five containment zones. The Delhi government had also released its second sero-survey findings, which showed nearly 29% seroprevalence in the Capital.

In the sero-survey, blood samples are randomly collected from various high-risk population groups—based on the categories identified by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), to look for antibodies for Covid-19.The antibodies are generated in the body as an immune response to fight against the infection.

“The PGIMER will work out the logistics for the survey. PGIMER is already helping the Haryana government conduct a similar survey,” the UT official said.

