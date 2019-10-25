All districts in Punjab to have mother-child care hospitals: Balbir Singh Sidhu

chandigarh

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 22:59 IST

Mother-child care hospitals will be opened in all districts of Punjab so that people don’t face any difficulty at the time of childbirth, said state health and family welfare minister Balbir Singh Sidhu.

He was in Fatehgarh Sahib to lay the foundation stone of a Mother-Child Care Hospital here on Friday.

This hospital will cost over ₹10 crore and take 15 months for completion, he said.

Advisor to CM, Kuljit Singh Nagra, who is also the member of legislative assembly from Fatehgarh Sahib, and his wife Mandeep Kaur Nagra, honoured Sidhu.

Sidhu said that the 50- bedded hospital will be dedicated to the martyred Sahibzadas Baba Zorawar Singh and Baba Fateh Singh, who were the younger sons of Guru Gobind Singh.

The hospital will have advanced medical facilities, two operation theatres, a labour room, a pharmacy, an autoclave and special newborn care units.

He added that the state government is working on covering the entire state under the Sarbat Sehat Bima Yojana. As many as 46 lakh families have been covered under the scheme and soon over 50 lakh more will be added.

MP Dr Amar Singh said that with the completion of this project, people’s healthcare demands will be met. He announced ₹20 lakh for an elevator to be installed in the district hospital.

On the sidelines of the event, Sidhu said, “The SAD-BJP government was not bothered about development in state and never took any steps to preserve the historical structures here. But, the Captain Amrinder Singh government is dedicated towards the cause.”

He said that the people of Punjab are now aware of the Akalis’ “cheap political tactics” and are supporting Congress’ development agenda.

MLA Nagra said that the Akalis are doing “protest- based politics and raising fake issues.”

“If they are really dedicated towards people’s needs they should show evidence of development work done during their tenure,” he said.

“The Akalis had transferred the government hospital at Peerjain into private hands. But our government is spending over ₹1.9 crore on roads, ₹74 crore on sewerage, and ₹8.5 crore on water supply in Fatehgarh Sahib itself,” he said.

First Published: Oct 25, 2019 22:59 IST