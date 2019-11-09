e-paper
Allow Pak Sikhs to visit Dera Baba Nanak: Takht jathedar

The jathedar said Islam and Sikhism have many similarities and both preach worship of a single God

chandigarh Updated: Nov 09, 2019 22:18 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Acting jathedar of Akal Takht Giani Harpreet Singh has urged the Indian government to allow Pakistan Sikhs access to Dera Baba Nanak gurdwara in Gurdaspur through Kartrapur Corridor.

Addressing the corridor opening ceremony at Kartarpur on Saturday, Giani Harpreet Singh thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Pakistan counterpart Imran Khan for opening the corridor. He said Pakistan has over 10,000 Sikhs and they should be allowed to visit Dera Baba Nanak, which is also associated with Guru Nanak, through the corridor.

The jathedar said Islam and Sikhism have many similarities and both preach worship of a single God. “So, philosophy of Guru Nanak should be spread across the world,” he added.

Touching on the Kashmir issue, the jathedar said: “Sikhs have been standing against atrocities on anyone. They also stood in support of Kashmiri Pandits when they were prosecuted, and now stand against the atrocities on Kashmiri Muslims too.”

The Sikh community in Pakistan too has urged India to facilitate access to Dera Baba Nanak gurdwara through the corridor.

Pakistan Sikh Council (PSC) patron-in-chief Ramesh Singh Khalsa said the Kartarpur Corridor opening on Saturday was in line with Sikhism founder Guru Nanak’s teachings of inclusion, peace, and interfaith harmony and that he was speechless after seeing “tears of joy in the eyes of his Sikh brethren”, Geo TV reported.

Underlining that through Kartarpur Corridor, Pakistan was facilitating and welcoming the Indian Sikh pilgrims, he said that a similar effort should be made by India to invite the Pakistani Sikh pilgrims.

“The Modi government should facilitate and give access to Pakistani Sikhs wishing to visit and pray at Dera Baba Nanak,” he said.

(With ANI inputs)

