Amid shortage of narcotics, 1,500 patients join de-addiction centres in Jalandhar in one month

Updated: Apr 24, 2020 16:58 IST

The strict curfew imposed in the district has hampered the supply of narcotics in the district, which has lead to a spurt in the number of addicts in government-run de-addiction centres.

In the last four weeks, around 1,500 new patients have registered themselves in the 10 outpatient-opiod-assisted treatment (OOAT) centres of the district.

“Earlier, the centres received an average of 30 to 60 admissions per month but now the numbers have shot up to 200 due to the non-availability of drugs,” said de-addiction centre psychiatrist Dr Aman Sood.

The Shekehe centre has registered around 250 new drug addicts this month against 110 patients registered in March, Adampur Community Health Centre registered 100 new patients this month against 35 in March, and Kala Bakra CHC registered 222 patients this month against 63 in March. In Nakodar, around 300 patients registered themselves with the community health centre this month against 10 patients in March.

Similarly, the Shahkot OOAT centre registered 50 patients this month against 17 last month and Phillaur registered 150 patients against 40 last month.

Due to increasing footfall of drug addicts, the staff is concerned about their safety in the absence of security staff and PPE kits.

“Staff members have not been provided PPE kits though Jalandhar is one of the hotspots. It is a risky job as we have to collect new patients samples to check them for HIV,” said a worker, requesting anonymity.