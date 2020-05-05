e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 05, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Animal lovers come to the rescue of Shimla’s stray dogs amid lockdown

Animal lovers come to the rescue of Shimla’s stray dogs amid lockdown

So far nearly 155 dogs have been adopted in Shimla town

chandigarh Updated: May 05, 2020 23:29 IST
Gaurav Bisht
Gaurav Bisht
Hindustan Times, Shimla
Hindustantimes
         

The shutting down of eateries and dhabas has left Shimla’s stray animals in the lurch with a majority of street dogs losing their sole source of food. However, thanks to animal lovers who decided to do their bit as street dogs in most parts of the city are now being adopted.

Stray dogs wandering in search of food had raised serious concern for the municipal corporation in Shimla town. This encouraged the residents to adopt more street dogs.

Shimla rural legislator Vikramaditya Singh, son of former chief minister Virbhadra Singh joined the list as he adopted two stray dogs. Shimla Beopar Mandal has adopted 70 dogs roaming on Mall Road and Lower Bazaar under the community adopting scheme. “In this difficult time, it is the duty of every citizen to take care of stray dogs. We are also encouraging traders to adopt more stray dogs” said Shimla Beopar Mandal President Inderjit Singh.

In the wake of an increasing population of stray dogs, Shimla MC had launched “Street Dog Adoption and Management Programme”, offering incentives such as garbage collection fee and parking fee exemption to those who would adopt a dog from the street.

So far nearly 155 dogs have been adopted in Shimla town. The programme was conceived by MC commissioner Pankaj Rai who got the cue from his visit to the United States last year.

“We will keep appealing the residents and MC councilors to adopt more and more street dogs, “ said Neeraj Mohan, Veterinary Public Health Officer.

According to MC estimates, there are around 2,000 stray dogs within the municipal limits of Shimla.

Rohit Jamwal, director of elementary education adopted six stray dogs. Jamwal himself has remained a municipal commissioner.

To make the scheme foolproof, those who adopt a stray dog will also have to ensure that the dogs are given adequate medical care, support and life conditions. If found lacking on any of the fronts, they would be slapped with a fine.

top news
Excise duty on petrol raised by Rs 10, diesel by Rs 13 per litre; no change in prices
Excise duty on petrol raised by Rs 10, diesel by Rs 13 per litre; no change in prices
Covid-19: PM Modi chairs meet to discuss progress in India’s vaccine programme
Covid-19: PM Modi chairs meet to discuss progress in India’s vaccine programme
Pakistan’s reference to Kashmir at NAM Summit was ‘propaganda exercise’, says govt
Pakistan’s reference to Kashmir at NAM Summit was ‘propaganda exercise’, says govt
Next wave of 400 Jaish terrorists for Kashmir could be from its Afghan camps
Next wave of 400 Jaish terrorists for Kashmir could be from its Afghan camps
‘Can’t take risks’: Kerala CM on flying back Indians without Covid-19 test
‘Can’t take risks’: Kerala CM on flying back Indians without Covid-19 test
‘Spent first few minutes just looking at Sachin, Azharuddin’
‘Spent first few minutes just looking at Sachin, Azharuddin’
Here’s when Apple will reveal the next major software for your iPhones
Here’s when Apple will reveal the next major software for your iPhones
‘We have to learn to live with Covid-19’: Delhi’s deputy CM Manish Sisodia
‘We have to learn to live with Covid-19’: Delhi’s deputy CM Manish Sisodia
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveKarnataka 1st PUC ResultCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 lockdownTelangana Covid-19 lockdownSensex TodayPetrol priceCovid-19Paatal Lok trailer

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news