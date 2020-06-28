e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Another Panjab University staffer found infected in Chandigarh, 14 co-workers quarantined

Another Panjab University staffer found infected in Chandigarh, 14 co-workers quarantined

The 42-year-old woman from Maloya is a family contact of the 37-year-old university employee who was found infected four days ago

chandigarh Updated: Jun 28, 2020 21:31 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Around 30 employees were put under observation and two buildings were closed for sanitisation after the first case was reported at Panjab University on June 24.
Around 30 employees were put under observation and two buildings were closed for sanitisation after the first case was reported at Panjab University on June 24. (Keshav Singh/HT File)
         

Fourteen employees of Panjab University were quarantined after another staffer tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday. This is second case reported in the varsity in the past four days.

The staffer has been identified as a 42-year-old woman, who is a resident of Maloya. She has three family and two community contacts, who have been sampled, said health officials.

The woman is a family contact of the 37-year-old university employee from Sector 29 who was found infected on June 24. Around 30 employees were put under observation and two buildings were closed for sanitisation following that case.

PU spokesperson Renuka Salwan said the woman was earlier posted in the girls’ hostel number 10, which has been turned into a Covid-19 quarantine centre by the Chandigarh administration.

“Presently all employees of the hostel sit in the office of dean, students’ welfare. The office has been sanitised. As a precautionary measure, the university has asked the woman staffer’s 14 contacts to undergo self quarantine. The list has been sent to the health authorities as well,” said Salwan .

The university on Sunday also released a fresh standard operating procedure (SOP) to be followed for resumption of work amid the pandemic.

Two more cases

Two more cases were also reported in Chandigarh on Sunday. The first is that of a two-and-a-half-year-old boy. He is a family contact of a 76-year-old woman from Sector 30 who tested positive on June 26.

The other case is of a Sector-40 resident who returned from Kazakhstan on June 21 and was quarantined at a local hotel.

Meanwhile, a 56-year-old woman was discharged, taking the number of recoveries to 336. The city’s tally has now reached 431, of which 89 cases are still active.

UN 75th anniversary draft declaration phrase changed after India, 5 others object
British pharma major AstraZeneca ahead in global race for Covid-19 vaccine
Boycott China Call: Bihar cancels tender of mega bridge project involving Chinese companies
Record Covid-19 single-day highs in 5 US states, Mike Pence cancels campaign events
Feeling breathless, dad, says Hyderabad man in selfie video minutes before dying of Covid-19
LIVE: 402 new Covid-19 positive cases reported in Haryana today
‘Conspiracy to topple me’: Nepal’s PM accuses India after border map row
‘Not right to blame one section’: Sonu Sood on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death
