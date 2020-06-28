Another Panjab University staffer found infected in Chandigarh, 14 co-workers quarantined

chandigarh

Updated: Jun 28, 2020 21:31 IST

Fourteen employees of Panjab University were quarantined after another staffer tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday. This is second case reported in the varsity in the past four days.

The staffer has been identified as a 42-year-old woman, who is a resident of Maloya. She has three family and two community contacts, who have been sampled, said health officials.

The woman is a family contact of the 37-year-old university employee from Sector 29 who was found infected on June 24. Around 30 employees were put under observation and two buildings were closed for sanitisation following that case.

PU spokesperson Renuka Salwan said the woman was earlier posted in the girls’ hostel number 10, which has been turned into a Covid-19 quarantine centre by the Chandigarh administration.

“Presently all employees of the hostel sit in the office of dean, students’ welfare. The office has been sanitised. As a precautionary measure, the university has asked the woman staffer’s 14 contacts to undergo self quarantine. The list has been sent to the health authorities as well,” said Salwan .

The university on Sunday also released a fresh standard operating procedure (SOP) to be followed for resumption of work amid the pandemic.

Two more cases

Two more cases were also reported in Chandigarh on Sunday. The first is that of a two-and-a-half-year-old boy. He is a family contact of a 76-year-old woman from Sector 30 who tested positive on June 26.

The other case is of a Sector-40 resident who returned from Kazakhstan on June 21 and was quarantined at a local hotel.

Meanwhile, a 56-year-old woman was discharged, taking the number of recoveries to 336. The city’s tally has now reached 431, of which 89 cases are still active.