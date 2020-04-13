Anxiety, depression running riot amid lockdown, say mental health experts

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 13, 2020 00:09 IST

The coronavirus pandemic is taking a toll on people’s mental health, say city-based experts. Those with a history of mental illness are finding it especially hard to deal with the stress and anxiety brought on by the Covid-19 outbreak.

Experts say many patients are overwhelmed with sadness, anger, helplessness and distress. For some their anxiety has taken physical manifestations in form of an upset stomach, insomnia, panic attacks or loss in appetite.

Christian Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) consultant psychiatrist Dr Pallavi Abhilasha says, “At least 11 of my patients with anxiety disorders, who had been managing their condition without medication for several months, have relapsed since India went into lockdown.”

“There has also been a spurt in cases of depression. While there has been a 25%-30% increase in anxiety disorders, depression cases have increased by 15%-20% this month,” she said.

Abhilasha says constant exposure to alarming news on different platforms, isolation, boredom and uncertainty was causing mental health problems among people.

“Most patients are wondering when the situation will normalise and they will get to meet their loved ones? They are also worried about what will happen in case they get infected? All of this is causing heightened anxiety and leaving them restless all the time,” says Abhilasha .

‘MEN AT GREATER RISK’

Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) department of psychiatry professor and former president of Punjab and Chandigarh branch of Indian Psychiatrists Society Dr Rupesh Chaudhary said men, especially the bread winners, are experiencing stress, anxiety and depression as the lockdown has put financial strain on many.

“The male to female ratio of patients we attend to these days is 2:1,” he said, adding, “In order to help those experiencing anxiety and depression, the Indian Association of Private Psychiatry and Indian Psychiatric Society, in a joint initiative have launched an emotional helpline in Punjab and Chandigarh, which remains active from 8am and 8pm.”

Under the initiative, experts from across the state provide free consultation for an hour and also prescribe medicines. The experts are addressing anxiety and trepidation regarding Covid, obsessions and compulsions, irrelevant thoughts, drug and substances abuse, acute suspiciousness, hopelessness and sadness.

“We receive 15 to 20 calls every day and take care to prescribe medication that is available at their nearest chemist. Due to lockdown, many medicines are unavailable and we suggest alternatives.”

‘People with OCD fixated on coronavirus’

Ludhiana Civil Hospital psychologist Dr Davinder Sharma says he has been telephonically counseling people for free.

“The situation has triggered obsessive compulsive disorders (OCD) among people already suffering from mental illnesses. Many are compulsively cleaning. Even those who stay home all day have been extensively sanitising their mobile phones, vehicles, gates, clothes and hands.”

“We warn such people against watching news on the television all day since it worsens their compulsions and ask them to continue with medication.”