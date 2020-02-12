‘Arms supply to gangsters’: Cops raid another gun house in Fazilka, scrutinise records

chandigarh

Updated: Feb 12, 2020 20:45 IST

Fazilka police on Wednesday raided another gun house owned by Harish Kumar who along with and six others was booked for allegedly supplying weapons to gangsters and anti-social elements.

Local police along with a team of the organised crime control unit (OCCU) of Punjab Police scrutinised the records of Rahul Gun House in Fazilka, a day after they searched Durga Gun House in Abohar in the same district.

“The scrutiny of records has revealed that the nexus is quite deep and is spread in various parts of Punjab and Rajasthan,” said a senior police official.

Another official said, “Harish is involved in the illegal sale and purchase of arms. He also makes fake entries of purchased and sold arms. In connivance with some suppliers in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, he bought illegal arms and supplied them to gangsters in Punjab.”

A case was registered against Harish, Sanjeev Kumar, alias Timmi, a local Akali leader, and four unidentified persons under Section 25 of the Arms Act and Sections 420, 465, 467, 468, 471 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code.

Fazilka senior superintendent of police (SSP) Vivek Sheel Soni said investigation was on.