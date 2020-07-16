Assault victim’s thumb reimplanted at Ludhiana’s Christian Medical College and Hospital

chandigarh

Updated: Jul 16, 2020 23:35 IST

Doctors at the Christian Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) were able to successfully reimplant a 29-year-old assault victim’s severed thumb through microvascular surgery.

This is the second such surgery carried out by the hospital’s department of plastic surgery in 10 years.

The victim, Sahil’s thumb had been completely chopped off in the attack that took place on July 8.

Dr Pinki Pargal, professor and unit head of the department of plastic surgery, said the patient had left his thumb at the attack site when he visited the government hospital, from where he was referred to CMCH. After monitoring his condition, doctors advised his attendants to go back to the attack site and locate the thumb.

“Four hours had already lapsed when he reached here. Fortunately, the thumb was located and brought for surgery within six hours, which is considered to be the golden period, in such cases,” said Dr Pinki.

She said that awareness needs to be spread among the public that amputated limbs can be salvaged, provided the amputated parts are brought in proper condition and within six hours.

Dr Pinki said the patient is stable now and is likely to be discharged within a few days. Those who assisted her in the surgery include Dr Jedidiah, Dr Ankur Sharma, Dr George, Bannu Ram. The anesthesia team was led by Dr Arti.

The hospital offered concession on the treatment after the family expressed their helplessness at paying the expenses.