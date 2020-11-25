e-paper
BJP’s Chandigarh chief lodges complaint against fake Facebook account

The fake account, now blocked, was created using pictures posted on his original Facebook account.

chandigarh Updated: Nov 25, 2020, 00:58 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Arun Sood
Arun Sood
         

BJP’s Chandigarh unit president and municipal corporation councillor Arun Sood has approached the police to complain about a fake Facebook account that was created in his name on Monday.

The creator of the fake account through private messages on the social networking site sought money on PayTm for some work.

Sood said, “A fake account in my name was created on Monday around 11am. Several friend requests were sent through it. I got to know about it when my wife also got a friend request.”

Sood posted on his Facebook page and also put a status on WhatsApp to inform people about it. “Till now, the person has not been traced. The fake creator shared a number with one of my friends to deposit the amount. We will be sharing the number with the police on Wednesday,” he added.

