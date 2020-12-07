Business First portal: Ludhiana admn issues NOC to entrepreneur in 12 days

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 07, 2020, 23:29 IST

The district administration on Monday issued its first no-objection certificate (NOC) under the Punjab Right to Business Act, 2020.

Deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma issued the in-principal approval to entrepreneur Inderjit Singh Sohal for setting up a new unit for manufacturing for plywood and laminate products.

Highlighting the features of the Act, Sharma said, “Under this Act, all the NOCs related to setting up of new enterprises will be completed within three days in case of the proposed units being located in focal point/ industrial area/ industrial park and within 15 days for those outside the approved area after submitting an application on the Business First portal. All formalities and NOCs related to the new business/ startups will be awarded through this single-window in a stipulated time.”

The deputy commissioner added that the department of industries and commerce had taken the new initiative to promote setting up of new units in the state besides providing ease of doing business with the required approvals.

He said the first in-principle approval under the Right to Business Act had been given to the entrepreneur within 12 days from the date of application through a single-window business first portal.