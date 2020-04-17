e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Car catches fire near DMCH in Ludhiana

Car catches fire near DMCH in Ludhiana

The Maruti Suzuki A-Star car, which got completely damaged in the incident, belonged to a Phillaur resident, who had come to DMCH for the medical checkup of his wife

chandigarh Updated: Apr 17, 2020 22:45 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
The Maruti Suzuki A-Star car that was gutted in the fire near the DMC Hospital in Ludhiana on Friday.
The Maruti Suzuki A-Star car that was gutted in the fire near the DMC Hospital in Ludhiana on Friday. (HT Photo)
         

A car that was parked on the roadside near Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) in Civil Lines caught fire on Friday afternoon.

The Maruti Suzuki A-Star car, which got completely damaged in the incident, belonged to a Phillaur resident, Naman Khanna, who had come to DMCH for the medical checkup of his wife.

The car was parked on the roadside near the DMCH when it caught fire.
The car was parked on the roadside near the DMCH when it caught fire. ( HT Photo )

“As the DMCH’s parking was closed, I parked my car on the roadside near the hospital around 11am. Three hours later, when I came out from the hospital, I saw my car in flames,” Naman said, adding that as he and his wife were in the hospital at the time of the incident, nobody was hurt in the fire.

A security guard, who was deputed at a nearby bank, reported the incident and informed the fire brigade.

“We got an alert around 2pm that a car parked near DMCH has caught fire. A fire tender was immediately rushed to the spot. It took an hour to douse the fire,” leading fireman Rajan Sharma said.

So far, the reason behind the fire couldn’t be ascertained, however, the locals claim that the car might have caught fire due to the negligence of sweepers who burn dry leaves in the area, a fireman said.

