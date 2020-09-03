e-paper
CBI allowed to collect graft-tainted SHO's handwriting specimen

The court order mentioned that the accused had agreed to give their handwriting and signature specimens.

chandigarh Updated: Sep 03, 2020 19:15 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
         

A special CBI court has allowed a CBI application to obtain handwriting exemplar of suspended SHO Jaswinder Kaur and conduit Bhagwan Singh, who are accused in Rs 5-lakh graft case.

The court order mentioned that the duo had agreed to give their handwriting and signature specimens.

“Therefore, in view of the facts mentioned in the application filed by CBI and in view of no objection statements given by both the accused, the application stands allowed,” the order said.

DSP Seema Pahuja, anti-corruption branch, CBI, Chandigarh, has been asked to obtain Kaur’s handwriting samples by visiting Burail Jail on Friday, and also of Bhagwan, who is on bail.

