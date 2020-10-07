e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh employees’ housing scheme: Urban planning dept raises further queries

Chandigarh employees’ housing scheme: Urban planning dept raises further queries

CHB, through a consultant, has designed two options: a seven-storey and a 10-storey apartment project.

chandigarh Updated: Oct 07, 2020 20:17 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

The meeting between Chandigarh Housing Board and the UT urban planning department held on Wednesday remained inclusive as the latter raised further queries on the proposed twin design options for the government employee housing scheme.

CHB, through a consultant, has designed two options, a seven-storey and a 10-storey apartment project. The aim is to lower the cost of the project so that it comes more affordable for the employees.

“Once the planning department gives it nod, we will be submitting the price assessment. Earlier it had raised certain objections to designs, particularly the towers being higher than what is general allowed in the city. On Wednesday, the planning department officials sought more clarifications, and we will be responding to them within a couple of days,” said a senior CHB official, who did not wish to be named.

CHB was to build around 4,000 flats for government employees in Sectors 52, 53 and 56 as part of a scheme launched in 2008. The delay in construction has led to a sharp rise in prices of flats, which has been strongly opposed by employees.

