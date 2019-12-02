Chandigarh hotel staffer transferred for record tampering

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 02, 2019 01:30 IST

Records of supplies were found tampered with at a Hotel Shivalikview store in a surprise check by Chandigarh Industrial and Tourism Development Corporation (CITCO) officials on Thursday, it has been learnt.

The move followed several internal complaints that the storekeeper, Baljinder, was tampering with books in which records were maintained of items to be ordered from suppliers. The fact that suppliers had also changed bill details indicated that they were complicit in the fraud, said sources who did not want to be named.

Officials, who fear that a substantial amount of money could have been siphoned off by Baljinder over the course of a year, took all store records in their possession. He has been transferred with immediate effect.

Sources also revealed that Baljinder had earlier been caught tampering with beverage bills.

When contacted, CITCO managing director Jasvinder Kaur Sidhu said,”The matter regarding tampering of record of the stores at Shivalik view was brought to (our) notice. A team was sent to verify the facts. The report is awaited.”