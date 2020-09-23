e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh MC inks deal with IOC to open petrol pump in city

Chandigarh MC inks deal with IOC to open petrol pump in city

Work at the allotted site has begun and the petrol pump would be commissioned soon, the municipal commissioner said.

chandigarh Updated: Sep 23, 2020 22:49 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
         

The Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) for opening a retail petrol outlet, which will be operated by the civic body, in Sector 51 here.

The letter of appointment was exchanged between IOC deputy general manager Kamal Kunj and Champa Bhatt of MC’s estate branch in the presence of municipal commissioner KK Yadav on Wednesday.

The MC chief informed that the Chandigarh administration has allotted plot number 4 on Vikas Marg in Sector 51-A to the civic body for opening and running the petrol pump.

The UT had invited expression of interest from government oil companies for the same, following which the IOC was selected to ink the deal with MC.

Work at the site is going on and the petrol pump would be commissioned shortly, the MC chief added.

