Chandigarh MC starts shifting legacy waste from Dadumajra plant to open dump

chandigarh

Updated: Aug 30, 2020 21:53 IST

Unable to find a firm to execute the task, the municipal corporation has itself kicked-off the process to shift the legacy waste collected at the waste processing plant to the dumping ground at Dadumajra.

Over 25,000 metric tonnes (MT) of waste has been lying unprocessed at the site for years, resulting in odour and leachate, which has impacted the plant’s efficient functioning. The MC General House in July had given the go-ahead to shift this waste with a budget of Rs 80 lakh.

Using its own garbage disposal vehicles, MC has started the work on a low scale while continuing it search for a contractor.

Another project to clear the 5 lakh MT of legacy waste at the Dadumajra dumping ground is already underway at a cost ₹35 crore.

The civic body had earlier floated a tender for hiring a firm to shift the legacy waste, but could not find any one for the job, prompting it to invite bids again.

The hired firm will provide one pocklane excavator, one excavator-cum-loader, seven tippers and one chain dozer (for levelling the said waste). It will also bear the cost of driver, helper, fuel, etc. The work has to be completed within two months from the date of allotment of contract. Failure to finish it in the stipulated time may lead to the firm’s performance security being forfeited.

“Legacy waste has to be shifted so that the waste processing plant can be operated properly. We will shift the legacy waste to the dumping site in phases so that it does not burden the removal process underway there,” said Dr Amrit Pal Singh, medical officer of health (MOH).

Singh said, “MC is using its own vehicles to shift the garbage, but we cannot spare these vehicles for long, as it affects the city’s garbage collection and disposal work.”

MC had taken over the waste processing plant from Jaypee Group on June 19 and has been running it since.

The corporation had signed an agreement with Jaypee in 2005 for setting up a garbage processing plant, which over the years was not operated to its optimum capacity. The plant was only processing 120 MT of waste against a requirement of 450 MT, with the remaining waste being illegally dumped in the open ground nearby.