Chandigarh Police ASI held guilty of taking ₹3,500 bribe

Updated: Dec 01, 2019 01:36 IST

A special CBI court on Saturday convicted an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of Chandigarh Police for demanding ₹3,500 in bribe in May 2013.

ASI Davinder Sharma was held guilty under Sections 7 and 13 (2) read with Section 13 (1) (d) of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The quantum of punishment will be pronounced on Monday.

The anti-corruption bureau of CBI, Chandigarh, had booked Sharma on the complaint of one Amandeep Singh on May 21, 2013.

Singh had complained that on the said date, he bought cold drinks and patties from a shop and offered a Rs 500 note to pay. But, claiming that the note was fake, the shopkeeper demanded his vehicle’s registration certificate (RC) and voter ID card, and called the police.

Singh said the Sector 19 station house officer (SHO) arrived at the shop, where the shopkeeper handed over the note, his RC and voter ID card to him. The cop took him to the police station, where ASI Sharma interrogated him regarding the fake currency note.

As he claimed innocence, Sharma asked him to visit the police station the next day to collect his documents. When he visited the police station the following day, the ASI told Singh that following investigation, they had found that his Rs 500 note was fake, and threatened him of a possible 10-year jail term. Abusing Singh, he sought Rs 5,000 if he didn’t want to land in jail.

The ASI also threatened him over the phone, Singh alleged.

Following this, Singh approached the CBI and a trap was laid, wherein the complainant was asked to bargain the bribe amount. On May 29, Sharma was arrested while accepting Rs 3,500 in bribe from Singh.