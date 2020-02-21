e-paper
Chandigarh-Prayag Express to remain cancelled till March 31

Also, the train 14217 Prayag-Chandigarh express the leaves from the Prayag railway station daily will remain cancelled till April 1

chandigarh Updated: Feb 21, 2020 01:00 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Officials of the Ambala division, Northern Railways, on Thursday said the cancellation of 14218 Chandigarh-Prayag express that leaves from the Chandigarh railway station had been extended till March 31 owing to adverse weather conditions.

Also, the train 14217 Prayag-Chandigarh express the leaves from the Prayag railway station daily will remain cancelled till April 1.The railway official spokesperson said, “Due to heavy fog, visibility becomes very poor. Though the trains have anti-smoke devices installed, keeping the passengers’ safety in mind, the division has taken the decision.”Besides these two trains, 20 other trains have been cancelled and the frequency of eight trains has been reduced by the Ambala division.

