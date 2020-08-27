e-paper
Chandigarh records steepest single-day surge of 188 days

Chandigarh records steepest single-day surge of 188 days

75-year-old man from Sector 46, 54-year-old from Sector 41 latest fatalities

chandigarh Updated: Aug 27, 2020 23:32 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Of the total 3,564 confirmed cases in Chandigarh so far, 20% were detected through antigen testing and remaining through the RT-PCR method.
Of the total 3,564 confirmed cases in Chandigarh so far, 20% were detected through antigen testing and remaining through the RT-PCR method.
         

Chandigarh on Thursday recorded the sharpest 24-hour spike in Covid-19 cases with 188 fresh infections, which was also the highest single-day count so far for any of the tricity towns.

UT also confirmed two more deaths, taking the toll to 43.

The city’s Covid tally now stands at 3,564, of which 1,544 are still active, while 1,977 patients have recovered.

Chandigarh’s last highest surge of 174 cases was just two days ago on August 25.

Mohali’s single-day sharpest jump was 147 cases on August 22 and Panchkula’s 172 cases on August 26.

With Mohali’s 128 cases and 94 more from Panchkula on Thursday, tricity’s daily tally was above the 400 mark for the second day in a row. On Wednesday, the tricity had logged 425 cases.

The two fatalities include a 75-year-old man from Sector 46 and a 54-year-old man from Sector 41.

The elderly man was found positive on August 24 and died due to severe acute respiratory failure at Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, on August 26.

The Sector 41 resident, who was suffering from diabetes, had tested positive on August 21. He died due to complex lung injury, respiratory failure and cardiac arrest at the same hospital.

The 188 fresh cases were reported from across the rural and urban pockets of the city. Of the total 3,564 confirmed cases in Chandigarh so far, 20% were detected through antigen testing and remaining through the RT-PCR (reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction) method.

Among the total fatalities, 39 patients had pre-existing diseases, while four were not diagnosed with any other ailment.

BADNORE TESTS NEGATIVE

UT administrator VP Singh Badnore was found negative for Covid-19 on Thursday. The administrator was tested through GeneXpert testing, which provides highly reliable and quick results. The administrator had chosen self-isolation after finance secretary Ajoy Kumar Sinha and deputy commissioner Mandip Singh Brar tested positive recently.

