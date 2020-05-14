Chandigarh’s MCM DAV College holds 2-day webinar on e-learning

chandigarh

Updated: May 14, 2020 22:45 IST

The internal quality assurance cell and mass communication department of Mehr Chand Mahajan DAV College for Women organised a two-day webinar titled ‘Designing and developing e-learning’ on Thursday. The webinar envisioned to facilitate the faculty in coping with this disruption by exploring the nuances of digital learning. With the participation of over 100 faculty members of the college, the webinar had Archana R Singh, professor at School of Communication Studies, Panjab University; Anu Dua Sehgal, a social media strategist and content creator; and Neha Jindal, assistant professor at Symbiosis International (Deemed) University, Pune, as the resource persons.