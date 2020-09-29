Chandigarh’s PGIMER to put minutes of meetings online

chandigarh

Updated: Sep 29, 2020 23:09 IST

The Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research has decided to put in the public domain the minutes of meetings of all its decision-making bodies as mandated by the Right to Information Act.

According to the agenda of the suo-motu committee’s meeting held in July, the minutes of which have been put on the institute’s website now, it took the reference of a Hindustan Times report regarding the failure of the institute to make such documents public and thus violating the RTI Act.

Meanwhile, for complaints regarding miscellaneous representations and other heads will only be put on the website after going through the content of such documents.