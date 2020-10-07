e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 06, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh saw 23% rise in rape of minors in 2019

Chandigarh saw 23% rise in rape of minors in 2019

In fact, among the Union Territories, Chandigarh was second most unsafe for children after Delhi

chandigarh Updated: Oct 07, 2020 00:59 IST
Shailee Dogra
Shailee Dogra
         

Even as overall, crimes against children saw a dip in Chandigarh in 2019, cases of rape and kidnappings went up, according to data released by the National Crime Records Bureau recently.

In fact, among the Union Territories, Chandigarh was second most unsafe for children after Delhi.

In 2019, as many as 264 cases of crime against children were registered across various police stations of the city, an 8.3% dip from 288 in 2018.

However, when it came to rape of minors, 65 incidents were reported in 2019, 23% rise from 53 in 2018.

Similarly, kidnappings and abductions of children went up by 3.3% from 148 in 2018 to 153 in 2019.

Among the 153 cases, 128 were of missing children deemed kidnapped. Apart from these, 22 cases involved girls kidnapped to compel them to marriage.

Hindustantimes

Conviction rate plunged

The conviction rate in cases of crime against children also took a plunge in 2019, standing at 36.4%, down from 52.1% in 2018.

Of the 77 cases on trial in 2019, 49 ended in acquittals and 28 in convictions. Of the 28, as many as 27 were pending from previous years.

However, Chandigarh was third among UTs in conviction rate. Puducherry achieved 100% convictions followed by Delhi at 62%.

Also, of the 140 people arrested for such crimes in 2019, 134 were men and only six were women.

top news
China’s unpopularity hits historic highs in many countries, says Pew Research poll
China’s unpopularity hits historic highs in many countries, says Pew Research poll
Donald Trump halts Covid-19 relief talks until after election
Donald Trump halts Covid-19 relief talks until after election
Mumbai Indians ease to win against Rajasthan Royals
Mumbai Indians ease to win against Rajasthan Royals
CM Pinarayi Vijayan, medical experts lock horns as Covid-19 cases mount in Kerala
CM Pinarayi Vijayan, medical experts lock horns as Covid-19 cases mount in Kerala
Chief secretaries of Delhi, NCR states to appear in SC over stubble burning
Chief secretaries of Delhi, NCR states to appear in SC over stubble burning
Mike Pompeo, Jaishankar meet in Tokyo, review bilateral ties and plans to tackle Covid-19
Mike Pompeo, Jaishankar meet in Tokyo, review bilateral ties and plans to tackle Covid-19
NDA seat-sharing pact sealed, Nitish Kumar jabs ex-ally Chirag Paswan
NDA seat-sharing pact sealed, Nitish Kumar jabs ex-ally Chirag Paswan
Covid update: N95 mask export freed up; India ranks 4th; festival guidelines
Covid update: N95 mask export freed up; India ranks 4th; festival guidelines
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesSushant Singh RajputCovid 19 India TallyMirzapur 2 trailer Launch LiveBigg Boss 14Hathras gangrapeTS EAMCET 2020 live updatesRahul Gandhi tractor rally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In