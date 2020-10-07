Chandigarh saw 23% rise in rape of minors in 2019

chandigarh

Updated: Oct 07, 2020 00:59 IST

Even as overall, crimes against children saw a dip in Chandigarh in 2019, cases of rape and kidnappings went up, according to data released by the National Crime Records Bureau recently.

In fact, among the Union Territories, Chandigarh was second most unsafe for children after Delhi.

In 2019, as many as 264 cases of crime against children were registered across various police stations of the city, an 8.3% dip from 288 in 2018.

However, when it came to rape of minors, 65 incidents were reported in 2019, 23% rise from 53 in 2018.

Similarly, kidnappings and abductions of children went up by 3.3% from 148 in 2018 to 153 in 2019.

Among the 153 cases, 128 were of missing children deemed kidnapped. Apart from these, 22 cases involved girls kidnapped to compel them to marriage.

Conviction rate plunged

The conviction rate in cases of crime against children also took a plunge in 2019, standing at 36.4%, down from 52.1% in 2018.

Of the 77 cases on trial in 2019, 49 ended in acquittals and 28 in convictions. Of the 28, as many as 27 were pending from previous years.

However, Chandigarh was third among UTs in conviction rate. Puducherry achieved 100% convictions followed by Delhi at 62%.

Also, of the 140 people arrested for such crimes in 2019, 134 were men and only six were women.