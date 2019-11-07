e-paper
Chandigarh school events: Pupils learn importance of good hand hygiene

Important and interesting events that took place at Chandigarh school recently.

chandigarh Updated: Nov 07, 2019 19:02 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Pupils learn importance of good hand hygiene.
Pupils learn importance of good hand hygiene.
         

A team from Savlon Swasth India Mission visited Sharda Sarvhitkari Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 40-D, to raise awareness about the importance of washing hands among students.

A video on proper hand washing technique was shown to children. At the end of the session, they were asked questions related to the same.

Later, Savlon hand wash kits were distributed to children of classes 1 to 5. Director BS Kanwar and principal Archana Nagrath appreciated the efforts of the team members.

Annual Day celebrations

Around 1,000 students of Vivek High School presented a field display wherein they performed choreographed fitness drills, zumba and aerobics to mark the school’s 24th founder’s week celebrations.

The evening began with a march past. Students marched together in their house colours. Children of Class 1 exhibited their flexibility through a fitness display while Class 2 students showcased the life cycle of a butterfly through a dance performance.

Children of classes 5 to 10 presented various dance forms including jazz, hip hop and fusion.

Folk dance competition

Students of Green Land Senior Secondary Public School, Jalandhar Bypass, won gold in U-19 and silver medals in both U-17 and U-14 categories of the LSSC badminton championship(girls’ category), which was held at Green Land Convent School, Civil City. Meanwhile, the school also won the overall trophy in the LSSC (central zone) group dance (folk) competition held at Guru Nanak International Public School, Model Town. The junior boys’ bhangra team bagged the first position while the senior girls’ Ludi team stood second.

