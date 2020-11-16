e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 15, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh Smart City Limited refloats tenders for 24x7 water supply project in Manimajra

Chandigarh Smart City Limited refloats tenders for 24x7 water supply project in Manimajra

The scope of the project entails retrofitting of existing network, laying of new network, including civil, electro-mechanical, instrumentation, smart water metering, SCADA and operation and maintenance for 15 years

chandigarh Updated: Nov 16, 2020, 00:17 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The success of this project will also majorly impact CSCL’s planned pan-city 24/7 water project, for which CSCL and the municipal corporation will be availing a loan of ₹550 crore
The success of this project will also majorly impact CSCL’s planned pan-city 24/7 water project, for which CSCL and the municipal corporation will be availing a loan of ₹550 crore(HT FILE PHOTO)
         

Having failed to find any takers in previous attempts, the Chandigarh Smart City Limited (CSCL) has once again floated tenders for the 24/7 Manimajra water supply project.

The work on the project, which was approved in March this year for a budget of ₹162 crore, was expected to begin in September and finish by the end of March 2022. With CSCL failing to even allot the tender, the completion of the project is expected to stretch to at least the end of 2022.

In July this year, CSCL had made amendments and allowed joint venture companies to participate in the bidding process. But the tendering process that was restarted in August also didn’t find any takers.

What project entails

The scope of the project entails retrofitting of existing network, laying of new network, including civil, electro-mechanical, instrumentation, smart water metering, SCADA and operation and maintenance for 15 years.

A total of 13,700 water connections are planned to be covered under the project. One of the main focus areas will be to reduce water leakage from the existing 50% to 15%.

The success of the Manimajra 24/7 water supply project will also majorly impact CSCL’s planned pan-city 24/7 water project, for which CSCL and the municipal corporation are in advanced talks with a French development bank, Agence Française de Développement, for availing a loan of ₹550 crore.

top news
Delhi in battle mode to rein in Covid-19 wave
Delhi in battle mode to rein in Covid-19 wave
Bihar likely to have 2 deputy CMs; BJP’s Tarkishore Prasad, Renu Devi frontrunners
Bihar likely to have 2 deputy CMs; BJP’s Tarkishore Prasad, Renu Devi frontrunners
‘No credibility’, India trashes Pak’s claims of Delhi sponsoring terrorism
‘No credibility’, India trashes Pak’s claims of Delhi sponsoring terrorism
Dissension in Congress unit in Bihar spills into the open
Dissension in Congress unit in Bihar spills into the open
Pollution level in Delhi higher this Diwali than last year, says CPCB
Pollution level in Delhi higher this Diwali than last year, says CPCB
Many districts of UP to receive rain and thundershower, says IMD
Many districts of UP to receive rain and thundershower, says IMD
Bihar has set template for Bengal, Assam elections, claims CPI-ML chief
Bihar has set template for Bengal, Assam elections, claims CPI-ML chief
After Ladakh child’s salute goes viral, ITBP honours Nawang: Watch him march
After Ladakh child’s salute goes viral, ITBP honours Nawang: Watch him march
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesAkshay KumarAmit ShahCovid-19 casesDelhi Air QualityUPSC CMS Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In