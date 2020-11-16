Chandigarh Smart City Limited refloats tenders for 24x7 water supply project in Manimajra

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 16, 2020, 00:17 IST

Having failed to find any takers in previous attempts, the Chandigarh Smart City Limited (CSCL) has once again floated tenders for the 24/7 Manimajra water supply project.

The work on the project, which was approved in March this year for a budget of ₹162 crore, was expected to begin in September and finish by the end of March 2022. With CSCL failing to even allot the tender, the completion of the project is expected to stretch to at least the end of 2022.

In July this year, CSCL had made amendments and allowed joint venture companies to participate in the bidding process. But the tendering process that was restarted in August also didn’t find any takers.

What project entails

The scope of the project entails retrofitting of existing network, laying of new network, including civil, electro-mechanical, instrumentation, smart water metering, SCADA and operation and maintenance for 15 years.

A total of 13,700 water connections are planned to be covered under the project. One of the main focus areas will be to reduce water leakage from the existing 50% to 15%.

The success of the Manimajra 24/7 water supply project will also majorly impact CSCL’s planned pan-city 24/7 water project, for which CSCL and the municipal corporation are in advanced talks with a French development bank, Agence Française de Développement, for availing a loan of ₹550 crore.