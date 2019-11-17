Chaudhary Birender Singh resigns from Rajya Sabha

chandigarh

Former Union minister and BJP’s Rajya Sabha member Chaudhary Birender Singh has resigned from the upper house of the parliament.

Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday accepted the minister’s resignation. On April 14, he had offered to resign after the BJP fielded his IAS son Brijendra Singh on the Hisar Lok Sabha seat.

Birender Singh confirmed the development and said his resignation was accepted on Sunday.

“I had tendered my resignation three days ago, which was accepted today. Senior party leaders had told me that this was the right time for me to resign. I took this step as I did not want people to raise finger on my family or accuse me of promoting nepotism. I was elected to the upper house in 2016 for a six-year term and still had more than three years left,” he added.

On being asked about his future, the former Haryana finance minister said he has clarified in a letter to the party high command that he would remain active in the politics, but not in electoral arena.

In the evening, Chaudhary Birender Singh, in a veiled attack on deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala, said, “People used to target us for promoting dynastic politics. My wife Prem Lata lost from Uchana Kalan seat in the recent assembly elections, while five of her opponent’s family members reached the Haryana Vidhan Sabha this time.”

Addressing his supporters in Uchana Kalan, he said he had came directly from Delhi after giving his resignation.

“I always fought for the people of Jind, but my wife lost the election this time by a huge margin. I will always raise your problems as we have lost an election, not an electoral battle. Few people (referring to Dushyant) had campaigned in a negative way and they succeeded in their plan,” he added.

Chaudhary Birender Singh is the first BJP leader to hit out at the party’s ally partner and deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala of the JJP.

Dushyant Chautala had defeated Birender Singh’s wife Prem Lata, who was contesting on a BJP ticket from Uchana Kalan seat, by a massive margin of 47,452 votes in the recently concluded assembly polls.