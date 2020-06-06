Colleges across Ludhiana celebrate World Environment Day

chandigarh

Taking necessary precautions in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, colleges across the city celebrated World Environment Day on Friday.

Sarita Bahl, principal of Devki Devi Jain Memorial College for Women, Kidwai Nagar, along with the non-teaching staff observed the day on college premises while following the social distancing norms. Under the theme ‘Biodiversity’, they fed the birds and filled earthen vessels with water for them. They also planted a sapling and watered the plants.

The Eco Club of BCM College of Education organised a collage-making activity and a poster-making competition online to sensitise the students about the current environmental crisis. The BEd, BEd special education and MEd students planted saplings, made posters, and e-collages on the assigned theme.

To spread environmental awareness, GNDEC School of Architecture held an online best out of waste competition wherein students made useful articles out of waste material. Jaya Verma stood first and Bhavjeet Singh second. The third position was shared by Kanav Soni, Deshna Aggarwal and Gurleen Kaur.

World Environment Day is celebrated on June 5 every year for encouraging worldwide awareness and action for the protection of the environment.