e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 05, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Colleges across Ludhiana celebrate World Environment Day

Colleges across Ludhiana celebrate World Environment Day

World Environment Day is celebrated on June 5 every year for encouraging worldwide awareness and action for the protection of the environment

chandigarh Updated: Jun 06, 2020 00:42 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Taking necessary precautions in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, colleges across the city celebrated World Environment Day on Friday.

Sarita Bahl, principal of Devki Devi Jain Memorial College for Women, Kidwai Nagar, along with the non-teaching staff observed the day on college premises while following the social distancing norms. Under the theme ‘Biodiversity’, they fed the birds and filled earthen vessels with water for them. They also planted a sapling and watered the plants.

The Eco Club of BCM College of Education organised a collage-making activity and a poster-making competition online to sensitise the students about the current environmental crisis. The BEd, BEd special education and MEd students planted saplings, made posters, and e-collages on the assigned theme.

To spread environmental awareness, GNDEC School of Architecture held an online best out of waste competition wherein students made useful articles out of waste material. Jaya Verma stood first and Bhavjeet Singh second. The third position was shared by Kanav Soni, Deshna Aggarwal and Gurleen Kaur.

World Environment Day is celebrated on June 5 every year for encouraging worldwide awareness and action for the protection of the environment.

top news
NHRC seeks SC intervention on migrant crisis, lists 10 measures
NHRC seeks SC intervention on migrant crisis, lists 10 measures
‘Peaceful discussions’: India, China hold diplomatic parleys on LAC standoff
‘Peaceful discussions’: India, China hold diplomatic parleys on LAC standoff
Ahead of Saturday’s meet over Ladakh standoff, India signals a realistic approach
Ahead of Saturday’s meet over Ladakh standoff, India signals a realistic approach
Air India faces ‘overwhelming’ demand during bookings for Vande Bharat Mission Phase 3
Air India faces ‘overwhelming’ demand during bookings for Vande Bharat Mission Phase 3
‘Nehra made a comeback’: Former chief selector comments on Dhoni’s future
‘Nehra made a comeback’: Former chief selector comments on Dhoni’s future
Lunar Eclipse 2020: Twitter in awe as Strawberry Moon graces the night sky
Lunar Eclipse 2020: Twitter in awe as Strawberry Moon graces the night sky
Black Lives Matter group sues Trump for forceful eviction of protestors
Black Lives Matter group sues Trump for forceful eviction of protestors
Covid update: Trump on Covid, vaccine; Maha tally; Rahul’s ‘failed lockdown’ jibe
Covid update: Trump on Covid, vaccine; Maha tally; Rahul’s ‘failed lockdown’ jibe
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19Mumbai Covid-19Delhi Covid-19Lunar Eclipse 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In