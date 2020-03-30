Coronavirus in Chandigarh: HC refuses to interfere, curfew relaxation hours now 11am to 3pm

chandigarh

Taking note of doctors’ suggestions and a PIL in the high court, the UT administration on Sunday decided to the curtail the curfew relaxation period from eight hours to four.

As the curfew enters seventh day on Monday, shops of essential items can now remain open from 11am to 3pm instead of the earlier 10am to 6pm. Residents are allowed to visit the shops only on foot, and using vehicles will invite legal action.

Besides, residents can also order ration through e-commerce websites. These providers will have to ensure sanitisation and social distancing norms.

Punjab governor and UT administrator VP Singh Badnore said, “Respecting the high court order and the concerns raised in the PIL and those by the PGIMER doctors, the administration has decided to relax the curfew only from 11am to 3pm for essential items with full precautions of social distancing as directed by the Prime Minister.”

On Saturday, some members of the Faculty Association of PGIMER had met the administrator and apprised him that UT’s move to relax the curfew for eight hours was against the essence of national lockdown, which was intended to ensure social distancing.

Taking up the PIL on Sunday, the high court recommended that the administration consult experts to lay down the parameters of social distancing during distribution of essential items to the public and take stringent action against the violators.

ENSURE SOCIAL DISTANCING IN MARKETS: COURT

Calling it a policy matter, the Punjab and Haryana high court (HC) on Sunday refused to interfere in the UT administration’s decision to relax the curfew imposed in the city from March 24 in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, it recommended that the administration consult experts to lay down the parameters of social distancing during distribution of essential items and take stringent action against the violators.

Conducting the hearing through videoconferencing, the HC bench of justices Rajiv Sharma and RK Jain heard all parties on Sunday morning and pronounced the judgment around 3pm.

HC lawyer Adityajit Singh Chadha had on Saturday challenged UT’s decision to relax the curfew between 10am and 6pm from Saturday.

The decision was taken after the administration’s door-to-door delivery plan in the wake of the curfew flopped, leaving residents high and dry.

Chadha argued in court that just when things were being streamlined and residents were adhering to the curfew, the administration relaxed timings, defeating the purpose of social distancing.

“It (the order) has been issued in larger public interest. The scope of judicial interference in a policy matter is very limited. The Chandigarh administration has weighed all pros and cons before taking the decision. We will not substitute our wisdom for the wisdom of the administration during this crisis,” the HC bench said, adding that it was a valid order.

Earlier, admitting it had failed to effectively implement the delivery system, the administration said it was now taking all steps to combat Covid-19. Efforts had been made to ensure supplies of essential items, but due to various problems it was not possible to maintain the supply chain for long without involving the traditional network of shops, UT’s senior standing counsel Pankaj Jain told HC.

“A huge crowd thronged the buses/trucks loaded with fruits, vegetables and grocery items. The very purpose of social distancing was being challenged. A number of complaints were received,” Jain said.

Curfew was relaxed after factoring in feedback and in consultation with the director of the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), he added.

The court was also informed by the UT standing counsel that a nodal officer had been appointed for contact tracing and enforcing home quarantine for those with travel history. Police teams were supporting such persons and the backs of their right hands were being date stamped.

The situation was being monitored on a day-to-day basis, he said.

BANKS OPEN TODAY, TOMORROW

All bank branches, administrative offices, bank offices and ATMs will be operational on March 30 and 31. Police personnel will be deputed to ensure social distancing norms and manage the crowds. The bank branches engaged in treasury business, currency chest and facilitating import/ export business; regional collection centres for cheque clearing, cash in transit/ cash replenishment agencies and IT and engineering support vendors for banks will also be operational on a daily basis.

SUPPLY IMPROVES, WHOLESALERS ASSURE MORE STOCKS COMING

On the second day of curfew relaxation, the supply of essential commodities like groceries, medicines, vegetables and milk improved.

Since Saturday, the queues for essential items shortened in most parts of the city. “I went to the market in the afternoon. Medicine, vegetables, fruits, milk and groceries were easily available and there were not many people in the market,” said Pankaj Sharma, a resident of Sector 35.

Nitish Singla, a retailer in Sector 48, said the crowds had started decreasing on Sunday. “Two long queues had formed outside my shop on Saturday, but the queue was shorter on Sunday.” He added that their shop was running low on supplies, but his wholesaler had assured to restock these soon.

Tarsem Kumar Bansal, a wholesaler in Sector 26, said trucks filled with essential goods will start coming to the city on Monday. “Flour was starting to run low in the market, but supplies will be replenished soon,” he said.

However, he said the police needed to be sensitised about the movement of trucks. “A truck driver transporting supplies was beaten up by the Punjab Police near Daria despite having all necessary documents. The ground-level personnel have no idea what essential commodities include.”

Chairman of Federation of Sector Welfare Associations Chandigarh (FOSWAC), Baljinder Singh Bittu said distribution had improved and opening up the grocery stores had helped decrease panic among city residents.

TAKE NOTE

Shops of essential items will be open from 11am to 3pm

One person from a family allowed to visit a shop on foot

Use of vehicles prohibited through the day

Home delivery of ration is allowed through e-commerce websites.