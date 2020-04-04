Coronavirus in Chanidgarh: Telemedicine services at GMCH, GMSH from April 5

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 04, 2020 00:50 IST

Even as hospitals grapple with Covid-19 cases, people suffering from other chronic ailments will be able to access special telemedicine services and consult doctors over video calls from Saturday at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, and Government Multi Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16.

Dedicated telephone numbers have already been issued for the consultations.

Hindustan Times on Friday had highlighted the problems of patients suffering from life-threatening or chronic diseases who couldn’t connect with doctors because of the tricity lockdown restricting movement and hospitals focusing solely on combating the Covid-19 pandemic.

The decision to start telemedicine facilities in government hospitals was taken at a daily review meeting chaired by Punjab governor and UT administrator VPS Badnore.

The help lines, UT adviser Manoj Parida said, are: 2501000 for medicine, 2501001 for surgery, 2501002 for paediatrics and neonatology, 2501003 for orthopaedics, and 2501004 for obstetrician and gynaecologist. Calls can be made between 9.30am to 1pm.

The details of the names of doctors, their disciplines and timings are awaited.

The administrator was also informed at the meeting that the Central government had sent 1,000 personal protection equipment, 5,000 masks and hydroxychloroquine medication for use in the medical institutions.

Dr Jagat Ram, director, Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research also stated that neighbouring states should not send suspected cases to the institute without first locally testing them to prevent overcrowding of Chandigarh facilities.

Badnore on the occasion thanked nearly 50 NGOs, charitable organisations, gurdwara committees and temples serving food packets to people in need.

Parida also stated that after initial hurdles in cremating people who had died from Covid-19, manpower had been arranged for and trained to dispose of the remains as per protocols laid down by the Central government.